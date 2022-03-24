It was another beautiful Central Oregon Saturday afternoon, the kind of day that makes me thankful my wife and I made the move here 18 years ago. The sun was shining and it was a perfect day for riding dirt bikes. My three riding partners and I unloaded our bikes and geared up for our ride at the Cline Buttes OHV area.
Ten minutes into the ride tragedy struck. Something knocked me off course causing me to grab a handful of throttle that sent me into a boulder field. I was thrown from my bike directly into the rocks. The next thing I knew, my friends arrived at the scene and began making a series of life saving decisions that I will forever be grateful for. 911 was called and shortly after, both an ambulance and air ambulance were on the way. I was placed on a backboard and carried 100-plus yards to an ambulance which was waiting for us before being transferred onto the helicopter. Upon landing at St. Charles I was greeted by the trauma team and moved immediately into the operating room for emergency surgery. After eight long days, and a lot of help from the team at the hospital, I was released and headed home.
Throughout my recovery period I’ve had the opportunity to reflect and be thankful for so many things. I owe everything to the quick thinking of my riding partners, the 911 dispatchers and first responders, the trauma team at St. Charles, the PA’s, nurses, support staff, and everyone in between. The measures taken by these people on that sunny day in March are the reason I am able to sit here today and write this letter, and for that I am deeply grateful.
In the days that followed, my family and I received an outpouring of love and support from our community. Family, friends, and neighbors stopped by daily, to deliver what has felt like an endless stream of meals, groceries, flowers, cards and well wishes. I have been truly overwhelmed and deeply touched by the kindness of our community during this time.
I will leave you with this: whether you are new to the area or a longtime resident, please understand that we are all part of an extremely special community, the kind that comes together in situations like this. I’m thankful to have been given another day in this place we can all call home. So remember, extend grace, be patient and don’t sweat the small stuff.
