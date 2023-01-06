The Bulletin recently published articles by Joe Siess and Bryce Dole reporting the reasons some have for continuing to wear masks. I’d like to share mine.
My wife is a nurse practitioner, I’m a registered nurse, and we both serve in elected office. We live in a multigenerational household, and my mother’s partner is medically vulnerable. We feel an obligation to stay current on the science of COVID.
In the three years since it emerged as a threat, our understanding of COVID has evolved almost as much as the virus itself. Initially, most experts believed it was spread through droplets. The public health messaging was simple: Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands, maintain six feet of distance, and “stay home to save lives.” There was some debate over masks as policymakers worried recommending them would lead to a shortage for health care workers.
Then a weeks-long effort to flatten the curve and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed extended into a months-long slog. Both pharmaceutical interventions (especially vaccines) and non-pharmaceutical interventions (especially masks) became embroiled in the culture wars, largely in response to mandates. And the scientific community publicly debated the significance of emerging data, leaving most people confused and frustrated.
This is what we know:
COVID is airborne, spreading through tiny aerosols that can remain in the air for hours and travel farther than six feet. However, outdoor transmission is rare.
COVID is not merely a disease of the lungs. It’s also a vascular disease. It causes blood clots both big (e.g., strokes and heart attacks) and small (e.g., brain fog and shortness of breath).
While vaccines and previous infection reduce the risks of subsequent infection, immunity wanes and the virus mutates. Moreover, repeat infections are common, and the damage to our bodies is cumulative. One COVID infection may be bad, but two is worse.
Long COVID, a poorly understood condition afflicting even those whose symptoms were considered mild, is a growing cause of disability.
COVID remains the third leading cause of death.
Fortunately, we also know more about preventing COVID. These are the rules our family follows:
1. Masks. We wear well-fitting, high-quality masks (KF94s or N95s) whenever we go to work or school, shop at the grocery store, or fly on an airplane, and we keep them on. Cloth masks and surgical masks offer some protection against droplets, but little against aerosols.
2. Outside. If we’re getting together with friends, we stay outside. If we can’t, then we make the inside as much like the outside as possible by opening windows and using air purifiers.
3. Vaccines. Every member of our family is fully vaccinated, meaning they received the most recent bivalent booster.
4. Evaluate. If there is an occasion that might require bending or breaking one of the preceding rules, we weigh its importance against the current risk.
It is not always easy. It can be uncomfortable being the only person wearing a mask. We’ve missed out on some fun indoor events because case counts were high and masks weren’t practical. The biggest challenge has been the evaluation piece. We don’t always agree on the risk/benefit analysis, leading to some tough conversations.
The rules aren’t foolproof. The kids have brought home a couple colds, but luckily not COVID. We can reduce the risk, but we can’t eliminate it.
And, of course, the rules aren’t fair. For many struggling to pay for food or rent — those who can least afford to take a sick day — high-quality masks and air filters are a luxury. This is a shameful failure of policy.
Nonetheless, we’ve recovered a new sense of normalcy by following these rules. Our kids go to school and have sleepovers. We socialize with friends and attend concerts. Last year, we took family trips to Portugal and Disneyland.
And we remain COVID free.
