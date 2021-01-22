The Oregon Legislature will be considering House Bill 2282 this session. The bill was introduced by Rep. Brian Clem, D-Salem, and proposes to expand Bend’s urban growth boundary. Rep. Clem introduced a similar bill during the 2020 session, as well.
Why is a representative from Salem so interested in expanding Bend’s UGB?
To understand, one must go back to the 2009 legislative session. During that session, the Oregon Legislature took the unprecedented step of passing legislation that took the development rights away from two different developments in the Metolius Basin. They did this at the requests of two powerful Democrat state senators, not from Central Oregon, who own land or structures within the basin.
One of the developments was allowed to build a limited number of homes. The other development, an eco-destination resort, was granted a “transfer of development opportunity” or TDO. The TDO gave this developer the ability to transfer his development rights, that had been taken away, to another property in any of Oregon’s economically depressed counties. Over the years, this developer has not been able to identify a suitable property that his rights could be transferred to. This is despite subsequent legislation that expanded the scope of properties that would be eligible and extended the deadline for when the TDO would expire. The lingering issue of this TDO is the driving force behind HB 2282.
You may be asking yourself: How and why does Bend become part of the solution for this now twelve-year debacle? It is a question I asked myself when I became aware of this proposal more than a year ago. Part of the reasoning, the Oregon Department of State Lands owns approximately 261 acres of land just east of the current Bend UGB, commonly known as Stevens Tract. This is in addition to the 369 acres inside the Bend UGB that DSL recently sold for development. Proceeds from sales of land owned by DSL go directly to the statewide common school fund. The idea or agreement that appears to be in place is to have the eco-resort developer apply their TDO to the 261 acre DSL property, bring the property into Bend’s UGB and sell it to a private developer paying the DSL/common school fund what the land is currently worth with the excess proceeds going to the eco-resort developer to make him whole for the state Legislature taking his private property rights away twelve years ago. The solution in HB 2282 appears to be a win-win for the Oregon Legislature and the eco-resort developer, if all goes to plan.
What are the benefits to the city of Bend? It is commonly acknowledged that the 2016 UGB expansion was not large enough and did not satisfy the state requirement of having a 20-year supply of buildable land. The inadequacy of that expansion was formally recognized in policy 5.2 of that expansion plan. This policy requires the city of Bend to start another UGB expansion within five years, or by December 2021. To prepare for this, the city of Bend tried to pass a soils bill during the 2017 legislative session. The soils bill would allow the city to evaluate properties zoned exclusive farm use, or EFU, during its next expansion that are of soil qualities 7 or 8 (a scale of 1 to 8) and cannot be improved with irrigation. Essentially, the city of Bend could bring into the UGB low- to zero -value “farmland” for urban development. Not dissimilar to what DSL did when they rezoned their current 261 acre parcel out of the highly restrictive EFU.
There is no question that Bend desperately needs more developable land to keep land prices in check. The DSL property coming into Bend’s UGB very likely is in the city’s best interest. It will come at a cost to the city, and for that, HB 2282 should be amended to include the city of Bend’s soils bill.
