Tim Ellis, the Shepherd's House Ministries outreach van coordinator, right, and Sharon Buell, caseworker for Shepherd’s House, center, provide supplies to an extended family who live in a homeless camping area in Juniper Ridge north of Bend.
Though houselessness has existed in Central Oregon for decades, it has only been over the past 10 years that the visible reality of houselessness has exploded our shared image of the High Desert as our own little paradise, a community absent of serious social ills. These days, every resident is daily forced to consider their personal response to street-corner beggars, city-land campers, RV housing, and shelter environments.
Every person’s response is an individual one, no doubt, but a concept I commonly hear and read employed to comprehend houseless Americans is “personal responsibility.” Maybe you’ve heard or read, as I have, something along the lines of, “living on the streets is the unsurprising outcome of irresponsible money management, irresponsible drug use, an irresponsible work ethic, and an irresponsible neglect of mental health.” So, I ask: to what extent does the value of personal responsibility do the work necessary to productively evaluate and then justly respond to Central Oregonians experiencing houselessness? Is responsibility the sole and only appropriate value necessary to fully comprehend houselessness?
My answer to these questions are: not much and no. Here are the problems with the rhetoric of personal responsibility.
First, the houseless aren’t abnormally irresponsible. Personal irresponsibility is not a fundamental characteristic of their identity. Their houselessness was the result of one or a handful of irresponsible choices in the past. Spend enough time with members of the houseless population and you’ll see them act responsibly all the time. From the mundane—politely waiting in line for social services, to employment—holding down a job, to relationships—taking care of a pet or a loved one. In my experience, the houseless are no more or less irresponsible than the housed, whose members speed through residential developments, cheat on their taxes and spouses, and loaf at work.
Second, houselessness is an unjust and immoral consequence of personal irresponsibility. For millennia, humans have worked to identify fair and just penalties for civil and criminal wrongs. So, did some state or federal “blue ribbon” commission spend years studying houselessness and decide that houselessness is the fair and just consequence of a poor financial decision, trauma from domestic abuse, resourcelessness following imprisonment, mental illness or drug addiction due to an abusive childhood? How and when did going without housing, one of the most basic of human needs, become a tolerable and ethical outcome to misfortune and/or irresponsibility? Is personal irresponsibility at issue here or America’s moralizing, punitive culture?
Third, to what forces, resources, and influences do you attribute your own history of responsibility? Are you and have you been so in control of your own destiny that all your accomplishments are attributable entirely to your own responsible choices and efforts? Luck played no part in your life? Good parents, solid education, safe neighborhoods, healthy genes, race and gender and class advantages—all forces out of your control—contributed nothing to your adulthood achievements? Hardly. American bootstrapism is a myth as no American achieves anything without continuously employing preexisting social, cultural, and infrastructural realities. I’ve never been houseless: thank my predecessors and my good luck.
Lastly, houselessness is first and foremost a result of an insufficient stock of affordable housing. Irresponsibility is a minor issue, at best. If enough affordable housing existed, then most everyone would be housed. Alas, during and since the Great Recession, developers, banks and the state have not built enough housing, unintentionally yielding an explosion of unhoused Oregonians. In the end, houselessness is primarily a consequence of structural forces rather than a consequence of personal irresponsibility. The rhetoric of personal responsibility adds nothing valuable to our understanding of houselessness.
Houseless Central Oregonians need neither lessons in personal responsibility nor our judgment.
What they need from us is humility, empathy, curiosity, forgiveness, brotherhood and the resources necessary, including housing, to empower them to take control of their lives to a similar extent as we the housed enjoy.
