Tim Ellis, the Shepherd's House Ministries outreach van coordinator, right, and Sharon Buell, caseworker for Shepherd’s House, center, provide supplies to an extended family who live in a homeless camping area in Juniper Ridge north of Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Though houselessness has existed in Central Oregon for decades, it has only been over the past 10 years that the visible reality of houselessness has exploded our shared image of the High Desert as our own little paradise, a community absent of serious social ills. These days, every resident is daily forced to consider their personal response to street-corner beggars, city-land campers, RV housing, and shelter environments.

Every person’s response is an individual one, no doubt, but a concept I commonly hear and read employed to comprehend houseless Americans is “personal responsibility.” Maybe you’ve heard or read, as I have, something along the lines of, “living on the streets is the unsurprising outcome of irresponsible money management, irresponsible drug use, an irresponsible work ethic, and an irresponsible neglect of mental health.” So, I ask: to what extent does the value of personal responsibility do the work necessary to productively evaluate and then justly respond to Central Oregonians experiencing houselessness? Is responsibility the sole and only appropriate value necessary to fully comprehend houselessness?

Dean Harris lives in Bend.

