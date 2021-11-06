There has been a furor over coronavirus vaccination mandates which have come from both the federal government and the state of Oregon. If you are among those who view vaccination mandates as an infringement upon your personal freedom, it is time for a history lesson.
Before we were even a country, Gen. George Washington mandated smallpox vaccinations in 1777 for the Continental Army. While this mandate was unpopular, many historians credit it as a critical decision that led to our victory in the Revolutionary War.
Now we fast-forward to 1905 and Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the vaccination case heard by the Supreme Court. At the time, Massachusetts and ten other states had mandatory vaccination laws. Henning Jacobson, a Cambridge pastor, resisted a vaccination which had been mandated in 1902 to combat smallpox and was fined. When the case finally reached the Supreme Court, it ruled as follows:
“In every well ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.” In addition, the court stated that “Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
This decision became the precedent for future cases such as Zucht v. King in 1922 in which the Supreme Court held that a school system could refuse admission to a student who failed to receive a required vaccination. Eighty years later, school children are subject to the following vaccination regimen:
• Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine (DTaP or Tdap).
• Hepatitis B vaccine.
• Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine (MMR).
• Polio vaccine.
• Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine.
It appears likely that the coronavirus vaccine will eventually be added to this list.
One of the primary tasks of any government is to keep its citizens safe. The U.S. spends over $700 billion each year on defense, roughly the same as the next eleven countries combined, to accomplish a portion of this task.
Public health is another area where our government strives to keep our citizens safe. For public health professionals, nothing is more difficult than addressing a pandemic. Initially, one is dealing with numerous unknowns. How rapidly will it spread and by what means? How deadly will it be for those who contract it? If public health officials act aggressively, they may later be accused of overreacting if the virus is not very dangerous; if they are more patient and it turns out to be as serious as the coronavirus, lives will unnecessarily be lost. In addition, public health officials may be dealing with a skeptical public, especially in the early stages of the pandemic.
We have certainly seen resistance in the U.S. to public health guidance, especially vaccination mandates, and this is prolonging the effects of the coronavirus. Here in Oregon as well as in Washington, our governors have issued vaccination mandates for state employees and many have seen fit to give up their jobs instead of getting vaccinated. Anger grew as we reached our vaccination target date of October 18; it appears likely that lawsuits will follow.
If you have given up your job rather than be vaccinated, my advice is to reverse your decision and try to get your job back as, over time, it will only become more difficult for the unvaccinated to secure employment. Anti-mandate lawsuits are likely to fail given a century of legal precedents and the success of prior vaccination mandates. What the Supreme Court stated in 1905 is just as applicable today as it was then — individual freedom has its limits.
