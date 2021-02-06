To be clear, nothing that’s “wrong” with Madras is distinct to Madras. The causes of the political wrecks that recently disrupted the city have derailed politics at the local, state and national levels. Unfortunately for Madras, social media and incivility collided to make the city a case study in how our political culture has been totaled.
In case you missed in, two events recently sent Madras City Hall into a tailspin and resulted in some serious democratic damage.
First, Austin Throop was forced to resign after carelessly, thoughtlessly and recklessly calling another councilor a “terrorist.” A photo of Councilor Jennifer Holcomb and three other people not wearing masks at a local gym incited the social media comment.
This wasn’t the first instance of Throop failing to mince words. This paper reported that Throop had also penned “professional communications” to city staff. These episodes reveal how easy it is to attack people via an email and over social media. Bullies like Throop, from the comfort of their living room, can belittle others with ease.
Unfortunately, Throop is not the exception. Elected officials and voters alike have sunk to the low level of communication enabled by avoiding face-to-face communications (or Zoom talks in this COVID era).
Elected in November, resigned in January, Throop “served” his community for two meetings. The council will now appoint a replacement, a process that’s far less participatory than an election.
Throop was right to be peeved about Holcomb’s behavior, but wrong to think that social media was the forum to resolve the dispute. As it turns out, social media is just about the worst place to problem solve. Yet, so much of our politics is centered around tweets, ‘grams and posts. The result is a doomed attempt at solving problems and a poor effort to truly listen to community members.
Our reliance on social media has also contributed to our politics revolving more around personal squabbles rather than policy debates. The mingling of personal with the political was the second source of damage to Madras’ democracy. During a public comment period, a resident used the forum to criticize the wife of City Councilor Royce Embanks. As a result, Embanks, “raised his voice and stormed out of [the] meeting,” according to this paper. Of course, mudslinging in politics is a tradition as old Smith Rock, but it appears as though we’ve all become far more accustomed to crossing the line between personal and politics.
A one-off public comment may not seem like a big deal, but it’s another piece of snow in an avalanche of disincentives for people to get involved in politics. These sorts of displays undermine the idea that our democratic institutions are places for meaningful deliberation and robust participation.
When we emerge from this pandemic, we should use our collective desire to get outside as a justification to take our politics offline and restore a focus on the issues, rather than the individual. These are cultural fixes we’re collectively responsible for and capable of making.
What’s the matter with Madras? What’s the matter with our collective democracy? We’ve stopped communicating. We’ve stopped listening. And, we’ve stopped prioritizing good governance.
