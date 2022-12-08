Guest Column
I am writing to correct some of the misinformation about the Lemon Gulch Trails Project in Dave Nielsen’s guest column published on Dec. 2. I encourage everyone to review the environmental assessment, as it clearly contradicts every point made in Mr. Nielsen’s letter.

It is incorrect, as Mr. Nielsen asserts, that there is no need for additional trails in the Ochocos. The environmental assessment for the project clearly states that there are 156.5 miles of non-motorized trails in the Ochocos, while the 1989 Ochoco Forest Plan calls for 468 miles of non-motorized trails, and specifically calls for mountain bike trails to be part of that. So only 33% of the trails envisioned in a 33-year-old document have been built. Trail-based recreation has grown so much in the intervening 33 years that the true need is much greater.

Travis Holman lives in Prineville.

