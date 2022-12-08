I am writing to correct some of the misinformation about the Lemon Gulch Trails Project in Dave Nielsen’s guest column published on Dec. 2. I encourage everyone to review the environmental assessment, as it clearly contradicts every point made in Mr. Nielsen’s letter.
It is incorrect, as Mr. Nielsen asserts, that there is no need for additional trails in the Ochocos. The environmental assessment for the project clearly states that there are 156.5 miles of non-motorized trails in the Ochocos, while the 1989 Ochoco Forest Plan calls for 468 miles of non-motorized trails, and specifically calls for mountain bike trails to be part of that. So only 33% of the trails envisioned in a 33-year-old document have been built. Trail-based recreation has grown so much in the intervening 33 years that the true need is much greater.
It is not true, as Mr. Nielsen asserts, that the trails would only be for “extreme riders.” The goal of the Lemon Gulch Trails Project has always been to provide a range of experiences for riders, from beginner to expert.
It is incorrect that the public did not learn about the project until April 2021. In 2018, there was a public meeting at the Prineville Library attended by more than 100 people. In 2019, multiple trail concepts, including Lemon Gulch, were presented to the Crook County Natural Resource Committee.
And the members of Ochoco Trails, the multi-stakeholder coalition that proposed the project, have spread the word for years.
Mr. Nielsen is correct that the official scoping period for the project was in April 2021. This is the normal progression of the planning process the federal government uses to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act. In fact, the Forest Service has gone above and beyond the legal requirements to inform the public about this project.
It is false that “there are many areas” where the proposed trail system could be built. The 2018 and 2019 outreach efforts presented multiple locations and asked stakeholders for feedback. Through this process, Lemon Gulch emerged as the area with the least impacts on wildlife and other natural resources.
It is not true that there is “little support” for the project. As of Dec. 2, less than halfway through the 30-day public comment period, more than 250 letters have been submitted in support of the project.
It is incorrect that the environmental assessment “whitewashes impacts.” At 144 pages, the document thoroughly analyzes all available data and, if anything, is very conservative in its approach to minimizing impacts on wildlife, grazing, and other forest resources.
Just because you personally dislike the outcomes of the environmental assessment, does not mean it was whitewashed.
It is incorrect that the project would be “Mt. Bachelor-like.” This is nothing but a simple scare tactic and can be thoroughly debunked simply by reviewing the environmental assessment.
Where we do agree is that “we hope readers, including mountain bikers who care about the land” will submit a public comment. Comments are accepted through Dec. 19 at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58831. Please support the Lemon Gulch Trails Project.
