Homelessness should not be considered normal or an acceptable life choice. It is neither of these.
It is a visible symptom that something has gone seriously wrong, and it should trigger a strong response from a robust social safety net designed to set things right again. Think of this safety net as scaffolding with many interlocking parts offering many levels of support activated by individual needs. Here’s how such a system might operate.
Stage 1. As soon as a tent appears on public property, social services would spring into action. A potentially homeless person would be visited by a social worker who will assess the situation. If it is clear that there are no means of immediately obtaining conventional accommodations, the new client would be escorted to a temporary intake shelter (along with their secured possessions). This shelter might be along the lines of a supervised military-style barracks with basic accommodations and amenities (communal restrooms and cafeterias).
Stage 2. Once safely housed and fed, a longer-term social worker would be assigned and intake screening would start immediately. First, identification would be attempted and kin folk contacted, if appropriate. Next, a physical exam would be performed and a mental health screening would be undertaken. Depending on the outcome of these screenings, the appropriate health services would be engaged. If the client has been in the military, VA resources would be activated, if applicable.
After a personal history has been pieced together and a review of personal goals completed, the client would transition from the temporary shelter to the next setting that is considered most appropriate. For some, this may be a clinical setting, but for most, this transition would be to a supervised dorm-like pod with social support.
Each pod would be small, perhaps accommodating a dozen folks (including partners and children as appropriate). The pods would be distributed throughout the city neighborhoods to promote normalization.
Stage 3. If the client decides to remain in the local community going forward, the social worker and client would work together to set goals and a plan for achieving independence as soon as possible. Job placement would be a point of emphasis. Most jobs would be in essential services with training, transportation and initial wage subsidies provided as needed.
Once stable employment is achieved, the client would transition to a small, supervised mainstream (possibly subsidized) apartment. As more independence is demonstrated, scaffolding would be reduced until full community integration is achieved. But regular social worker contacts would be permanent.
Clients can opt out of this support system at any time, but if they do, they must leave the local area. Is this an intrusive process? Yes and for good reason. Restoring independence for a homeless person is no easy or painless task. But as a civilized society, we have an obligation to support those experiencing significant life issues. Let’s move on from hand wringing to action. In my next installment, I’ll explain how to fund and administer these kinds of scaffolded support systems.
