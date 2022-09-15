Guest Column
If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it’s because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield a true “Statesman” or Gov. Tom McCall, the “Maverick,” would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree, and reach a compromise based on what is best for Oregon. Yes, the Oregon we love, but are very concerned about.

Only extreme party loyalists can win the primaries and move forward to the general election. Christine Drazan has fallen into line as required to win the primary. Tina Kotek did not need to fall into line; she along with Gov. Kate Brown, and Mayor (Ted) Wheeler of Portland developed the strategy we are living with today. What a Portland trifecta of failure. With one party rule in Oregon, the Republicans can only file recalls, walk out of the session or threaten to join Idaho.

Rick Allen lives in Madras. He is a business owner, former mayor of Madras and former interim city manager of Madras, La Pine and Sisters.

