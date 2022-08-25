Central Oregon Community College’s Bend campus offers sweeping views of the city. Every day, our students look out over the community below where they put their newfound skills to work, build careers and sink roots.
As one of Oregon’s most-respected educational institutions, COCC takes pride in preparing our students for such opportunities. We also help ensure the communities where they live are great places to pursue their dreams.
So, what kind of future will Bend offer?
Will there be good jobs, available housing, safe schools, accessible health care and awesome recreational opportunities?
Will we have tackled other challenges — growth, affordability, climate change, houselessness and social equity?
What can we do today to ensure the kind of city we would hope for is actually here in 10, 20 or 30 years’ time? These aren’t easy questions. Answering them calls upon our creativity, courage, and most of all, civility and collaboration.
That’s exactly why COCC is supporting the Bend Vision Project, a yearlong community conversation sponsored by the Envision Bend nonprofit.
Its goal is working to develop a vision for the future of greater Bend and a plan to help achieve it.
COCC is far from the only group in town behind this effort. Dozens of businesses, governmental and educational organizations, social service providers, neighborhood, community and environmental groups, and others (including The Bulletin) are backing this initiative. They’re offering strategic advice, outreach assistance and providing financial support.
The city of Bend and Deschutes County are financial investors in the project, and this initiative will inform their decisions on future priorities. At the same time, other public and private sector organizations are investing in this work and will benefit as well.
Why are they making this particular investment? The answer is not very complicated: We all have a stake in achieving the best Bend possible. However, building a better future for Bend is something we can only achieve if we work together.
Envision Bend is the only group with the platform to stage such a broad, ambitious effort. Like other important civic groups in town — City Club, Rotary and others — its inclusive, nonpartisan approach to engagement is critical.
Sixteen years ago, growing fast and with no clear vision for its future, Bend undertook its first formal visioning project. The payback included new community amenities and critical investments in the years that followed.
Today, the challenges are more daunting than ever, the stakes higher, and achieving a preferred future is less than certain. We need to ‘envision Bend’ again — a city for the future of all of us. Here at COCC, we’re all in.
The great thing about the Bend Vision Project is that literally everyone can be a part of it—at absolutely no cost and for just a bit of their time.
It’s easy: Go to www.envisionbend.org. Take the short survey — in English or Spanish if you prefer. In addition, sign up for an online Listen & Envision workshop in the coming weeks. Follow our work on social media or stop by our table at local community events. And keep your eyes peeled for more activities this fall.
Like all COCC students up here on the hill — the ones who are looking out over our city every day and dreaming big — thank you for joining the effort on behalf of our collective future. Together, great things will happen.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Zak Boone is the chief advancement officer and executive director of the Foundation at Central Oregon Community College. He is a board member of Envision Bend.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.