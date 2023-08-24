Hotshots

American River Hotshots build a fire line on the Lookout Fire in the Willamette National Forest. 

 Inciweb

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

According to what I have read (see for example, “Risk of Wildfire Certain, But Maui Wasn’t Ready,” The New York Times, Aug. 22), the recent wildfire in Lahaina included these elements:

  • Two main roads providing escape routes out of town were closed because of flames and downed power lines, funneling evacuees into an inferno of gridlock where many burned inside their cars.
  • There were not enough access roads for firefighters or evacuation routes in subdivisions.
  • There was no organized evacuation and residents had never been trained on how to leave town in the event of a fast-moving wildfire.
  • Cellphone facilities burned and lost power, and fiber optic cables melted in the heat, leaving people unable to receive emergency alerts or communicate.
  • Fire hoses ran dry.
  • Emergency sirens were not activated.
  • Landowners had not been required to manage flammable vegetation.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Christine T. Herrick lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.