According to what I have read (see for example, “Risk of Wildfire Certain, But Maui Wasn’t Ready,” The New York Times, Aug. 22), the recent wildfire in Lahaina included these elements:
Two main roads providing escape routes out of town were closed because of flames and downed power lines, funneling evacuees into an inferno of gridlock where many burned inside their cars.
There were not enough access roads for firefighters or evacuation routes in subdivisions.
There was no organized evacuation and residents had never been trained on how to leave town in the event of a fast-moving wildfire.
Cellphone facilities burned and lost power, and fiber optic cables melted in the heat, leaving people unable to receive emergency alerts or communicate.
Fire hoses ran dry.
Emergency sirens were not activated.
Landowners had not been required to manage flammable vegetation.
Reading about these elements sends a chill down my spine because I do not think we are any more prepared in Bend to survive a wildfire than were the unfortunate souls in Lahaina.
I have lived in Oregon since 1971 and in Bend since 2008, now in a new subdivision, Discovery West, on the west side of Bend. I am within a mile of the early path of the 1990 Awbrey Hall Fire, closely adjacent to NorthWest Crossing and three public schools. This area is now far more densely built up than it was in 1990, and our population has significantly grown.
To the best of my knowledge, we have no marked wildfire evacuation routes, in part because the direction of the fire must be known (except Skyliners as a route away from the Tumalo Falls area); we have no exit roadways at the northern and western edges of the development (there is a locked gate on a road leading up to the Tree Farm neighborhood, but nothing else I know of that is accessible to cars). School traffic routinely jams all major neighborhood streets twice a day during the school year for many minutes.
I don’t recall the city or any other governmental entity ever conducting an evacuation drill.
Developers are permitted to continue to build homes that add traffic to existing roadways, especially important roads like Mt. Washington, Shevlin Park and Skyliners. I don’t know if cellphone and emergency communication facilities can withstand wildfire.
I don’t know whether Bend has any emergency sirens. I do know that there are nearby neighborhoods, particularly the Valhalla neighborhood and the West Side Pines cooperative bordering SW Simpson Avenue, that appear to be mammoth fire hazards due to un-thinned and untrimmed trees and other vegetation.
Hopefully, we have enough water to supply fire hoses, but I don’t know that for sure.
I breathe a sigh of relief each year that fire seasons ends without a wildfire catastrophe in Bend.
Is anyone in city, county or state government tasked with making Bend neighborhoods ready to evacuate if wildfire comes near, especially from the west, driven by the usually prevailing westerly winds? We are exhorted by media every year to have our “go” bags ready, but what is our actual evacuation plan?
If evacuation is ordered, what assures we won’t be burned in our cars as we are caught in an “everyone for him/herself” evacuation traffic gridlock? I am mindful that “life is uncertain” but the risks of wildfire here are so obvious and so consistent year to year that I hope our plan is more than “a hope and a prayer” that wildfire will never happen here again.
