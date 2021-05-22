We have witnessed and experienced a lot in the last year, as individuals and as a country.
However, the capitulation and implosion of the Republican Party may be the most shocking. The Grand Old Party, which once championed global influence based on principles and global trade, has become a Group of Patsies wallowing in self-delusion, fearful of shining the light of truth, and idolatry.
The party, in my lifetime, faced down the tyranny of Soviet Russia but now embraces its own form of tyranny, race-based caste system and isolation. It is a party that advocates hiding behind walls rather than tearing walls down.
The party, which once proudly advocated for fact-based decision making, is now advocating hiding from the investigation of the Jan . 6 insurrection. Burying their collective head in the sand trying to make believe it did not happen. That a mob, flying the flags of a corrupt defeated dictatorship, the flag of racism and slavery, and those of idol worship, did not attack the Capitol, did not assault Capitol Police and the foundations of our Constitution.
Nope, didn’t happen. It is fake news and was a group of peaceful, law-abiding citizens exercising their freedom of speech and having a “tour of the Capitol.” Denial does not mean it did not happen. Denial does mean it will happen again. How many members of Congress will stand up for the Constitution and this country and try to determine what happened on the days before and after Jan . 6.
And how many will prove they are panderers and patsies only vying for votes from those who are too afraid to seek truth?
What are we afraid of? As we consciously and unconsciously practice our unique form of race-based caste system. What are we afraid of? Are we afraid of losing some of our race-based privileges? Are we afraid of equal rights, equal treatment and equal access? Are we afraid, that on any given level playing field, we can no longer compete? That maybe, just maybe there are those who are better who have never had a chance to show just how good they are? If we consider ourselves a team, TEAM USA is failing. It is failing to play the best the players or even to let them try out for the team. We must look forward and recognize everyone has more talents and more to offer. Exclusion based on race, gender, creed, orientation, nationality, education or anything else succeeds in maintaining a false-based caste system and inhibits all of us from moving forward toward greater goals. It succeeds in allowing those who strive to see us fail drive wedges of misinformation into the fabric of our nation.
The principles of fiscal discipline, personal responsibility and accountability, global leadership and trade, and social compassion have been cast aside. Cast aside for denial, scapegoating, isolation and radical racial divide. The Republican Party I was a part of for more than half a century has been displaced by a cult, worshiping a demigod in the hopes of maintaining a failing direction and whose leaders care more about being reelected than taking a stand for the principles of the country.
The party was bigger than one person and now is as small, and as shallow, as one. The party, whose leaders once stood in defiance of tyrants and dictators now embrace them rather than standing for freedom, truth and democracy. The idea of “truth will set you free ” can only come to reality if we actually seek the truth. #NeverFeartheDream
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.