There’s a reason why traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) have their own medical category—they happen more frequently than people expect and are always devastating when they do. I know this from my own experience.
As a mother of a severely brain-injured son, I understand how debilitating these injuries can be. And I am not alone. In Oregon, there are approximately 45,000 individuals with a TBI, and more than 3,000 people are added to this number every year.
These people need support, and as the executive director of the Brain Injury Alliance of Oregon, I strive to provide that very thing. My team and I are committed to creating a better future for people with TBI. As an organization, we support patients and their families through prevention, research, education, and advocacy. But that starts by approaching the reality of TBIs head-on.
While mild TBI cases can usually improve over time, more severe cases may leave individuals with a permanent disability in their social, behavioral, psychological or cognitive functions. As a result, TBI sufferers require tailored treatment plans and cutting-edge, innovative medicines. Patients and their families deserve access to care that will best increase their quality of life. Luckily, there is a law in place that assists with precisely that.
This legislation is known as the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).
For the past 30 years, PDUFA has accelerated the FDA’s drug review and approval process. Data shows that PDUFA has decreased the FDA’s average drug development time by nearly 58%. This program is essential in delivering life-saving medications to Oregon patients more efficiently. The future of TBI patient care depends on PDUFA to advance clinical trials, testing, and research. We need to make sure it sticks around.
Every five years, PDUFA’s authorization expires and must be renewed. And this time is quickly approaching. Losing the innovation this law supplies would be detrimental to all the patients—TBI sufferers or otherwise—who rely on it. We can’t allow that to happen.
Come September, Congress must renew PDUFA.
Thanks to PDUFA, the FDA approves quality treatments for patients in a fraction of the time it takes other countries. Over the last five years, the approval of approximately 75% of modern drugs took place in the U.S. before any other country. This program allows pharmaceutical companies to foster the R&D that has gotten us this far, and we need to continue this program. Here’s why: TBIs continue to be a significant problem and aren’t going away anytime soon.
They are called the silent epidemic for a reason.
The problems that result from TBIs are usually not visible. This makes treating TBI injuries a complicated matter—so much so that patients require the latest advancements in treatments that R&D can produce. Luckily, Oregon’s biopharmaceutical companies are able to develop the latest advancements in care—when given the proper resources.
Over the last 20 years, the state’s biopharma industry has conducted over 5,000 clinical trials for new medications and treatments. And this testing is just one example of the type of biopharmaceutical innovation that PDUFA supports.
Aside from fostering adequate clinical trials, PDUFA creates a patient-centric focus on drug development. It does this by enhancing safety monitoring and strengthening the industry’s incorporation of patient-centric data—including patient preference information—in drug development and regulatory reviews. PDUFA also supports the FDA’s ability to review, track, and communicate key safety information.
Simply put: This program works, and Oregon patients deserve to have this program continue working for them. On behalf of those struggling with TBI, I urge Congress to renew PDUFA in September. These people need access to innovative care and treatment options to live their best life—and that’s not something we should ever deprive them of.
