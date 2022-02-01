How does the city of Bend help provide affordable housing? As a five-year member of Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) let me share some information. The city of Bend collects 0.33% of every building permit fee and puts that into an affordable housing fund. Each year the AHAC makes recommendations to the City Council on how to allocate those funds along with federal funds from the community development block grant program. These funds are used to lend funds to developers of 100% affordable housing as well as funding service providers that address the needs of our houseless neighbors. Affordable housing is defined specifically for each county and the funds we lend are designed to meet the needs for incomes up to 100% of the area median income (AMI) of Deschutes County. Here is a link to that information: https://www.oregon.gov/ohcs/compliance-monitoring/Pages/rent-income-limits.aspx Bend defines affordable housing as up to 60% AMI for rental and 80% AMI for homeownership.
Income limits for a family of four at 60% AMI is now $48,240. For an individual $33,780 and a couple $38,640. Rents at 60% AMI for a three-bedroom unit are $1,254, a one bedroom $905 and two bedroom $1,086. You may notice that these rent rates are significantly below what is available locally on the market. A builder of affordable rental housing cannot charge more that these amounts, so there needs to be significant subsidy to make a project financially feasible as you cannot finance a project that earns less than it costs to build.
Since its inception the affordable housing fee has helped to build over 700 units of affordable housing in Bend. Right now the amount of subsidy needed to produce an affordable unit whether it’s an apartment or single-family home is at least $100,000. Per unit. Primarily Habitat for Humanity and KÔr Community Land Trust provide homes for sale. The land trust owns the land under the homes to keep the cost down, while Habitat receives donated labor and materials while working closely with families to qualify for mortgages.
All homeowners are paying mortgages and all renters of affordable apartments pay rent. No housing is free.
The funds that the city of Bend provides is leveraged significantly. A typical affordable rental development needs anywhere from three to 12 sources of funding. There are finite options for leverage that include state and federal funds allocated competitively, private capital, Federal Reserve grants and philanthropy as well as traditional financing. In 2020 every dollar Bend provided was leveraged an astounding $88. This was unusually high because of some significantly large projects such as Stillwater Crossing. In the past for 2018-2019 each dollar leveraged an average of $9. In 2019-2020 it was closer to $5. In the competitive world of tax credit financing it’s extremely important for applicants to show local support, thus the ability to leverage dollars.
Examples of currently approved projects: Stillwater Crossing by Wishcamper is providing 240 affordable apartments on the south end of town.
Canal Commons 2 by Pacific Crest Housing is providing 50 affordable apartments. For ownership KÔr Community Land Trust is providing 4 affordable homes in its Crecita development on north Eighth Street and Habitat for Humanity is providing eight affordable homes in the Watercress/Yeoman development. We also support housing for our houseless population such as Veterans Village by Bend Heroes Foundation that has provided 10 units and planning another five, as well as St. Vincent Shelters that is providing 11 units.
Bend has been addressing the issue of affordable housing for years and continues to so with the limited funds available. Building affordable housing is expensive. It is not possible to build affordable housing without significant subsidy. Recent changes to the zoning code are meant to get the city’s regulations “out of the way” of creatively meeting this crisis of affordability for workforce housing as well as for the unhoused.
