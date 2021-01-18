I am responding to the article on the front page of The Bulletin from Jan. 16, “Bend coffee shop stands alone in willful disregard of COVID rules.”
My brother died six weeks ago. He was 66 years old. He died of COVID-19-related complications in Florida. He died alone, in an ICU, suffocating on a ventilator.
He was 13 months younger than me, the two oldest of five children. As children, we did everything together. We spilled cans of oil in our friend’s garage in Dallas, Texas. We colored the house numbers painted on the curbs in front of our houses with crayons. In Tennessee, each summer day, my mother would pack a lunch for us in a plain brown paper bag with a colorful plastic cup filled with chocolate milk. We would explore the woods all day long, returning home for supper. We learned to swim together. I watched him try dives from the high diving board that I would never try. I stood on a bridge with him 90 feet above the water and watched him climb the struts, smile, and say “see ya” as he plummeted toward the water below. I was in awe. We had a tree house in the woods behind our house. When the weather was nice, we camped there almost every Friday night and built a fire in our fire ring. We celebrated July Fourth with firecrackers. Once, we poured hot coals on the ground and danced over them like fire walkers. We spent the next two days lying on the couch in significant pain. The soles of our feet looked like puffy, roasted marshmallows. We played Little League baseball together. We played on our school’s basketball team. We learned to ride bikes together. We watched the Beatles together on a small black-and-white television in a small dark room in 1964 when we were 9 and 10 years old. We were crazy for all of the music happening in the ’60s. In the winter, we leaped on sleds and flew down hills. As teenagers, we sneaked out his window and stayed out all night, driving through the hills of Tennessee, arriving home just before daylight to get ready for school. We fought together. We fought each other. He was my best friend. He was larger than life.
The Kevista Coffee owners state they are having a “peaceful protest.” Allow me to be crystal clear. You do not have the right of a peaceful protest in a pandemic. This behavior places many of Bend’s citizens and visitors at risk. Risky behavior such as this occurs daily across America. This behavior led to my brother’s death.
I traveled out of necessity to Florida recently to begin settling my brother’s estate. It broke my heart. I saw a different landscape from the one in Oregon with which I am familiar. Mask wearing was sporadic. People ate indoors without masks. People danced cheek to cheek without masks. Not surprisingly, Florida has seen a huge spike with COVID-19 cases. Many more will die, unnecessarily, because of this resistance to wearing a mask.
I would encourage Mr. and Mrs. Lauinger to consider their stance and follow state guidelines. These are based on common sense and protect your patrons and society. Be considerate. This is not about you. This is about all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.