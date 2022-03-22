Isn’t it nice to see adults in charge again?
What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy. No getting around that. And the blame for it lies at one man’s feet: Vladimir Putin.
But the credit for how extraordinary the world response beyond Ukraine has been, also lies at one man’s feet: Joseph Biden.
The Biden administration has been extraordinary. No getting around that, either. This is what competency, maturity and wisdom looks like. It’s refreshing. It shouldn’t be. But here we are.
From day one, the administration has been open and honest about the intelligence they received regarding Putin’s ambitions. They then parlayed that honesty and information into currency, which they spent diligently correlating western democracies via NATO onto the same page as to how to respond.
And that response has been phenomenal thus far. What we are witnessing is the world responding to a ground war, a human tragedy, by engaging in an expertly coordinated economic war the likes of which we have never before seen. And it is decimating Russia.
While the Ukrainian people fight off their invaders with grit and courage, the economic and social war happening behind their enemy’s lines has obliterated Russian morale.
Russian morale was the Achilles heel of their whole operation. Understand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine amounts to a civil war of sorts. And our government and military recognized immediately the massive toll such an endeavor would take on the invading army, and went after that weakness with tenacity. They also knew NATO presence in Ukraine could be parlayed by the enemy into a reinvigoration of Russian resolve. And we are witnessing the truly awesome fruit of that strategy come to bare as Russian forces are clearly demoralized and are even being driven back.
America and all her allies, acting as one force, are going to help Ukraine win this war without firing a single shot. Amazing. Massive amounts of the credit for that go to Ukraine, Zelensky and her people, and deservedly so. Nothing can take away what they are doing and enduring through no fault of their own. But a good amount of the credit also goes to President Joseph Biden for his birds-eye view of how to respond, and our allies for following his lead.
Compare that to the planning and response to COVID by the previous administration. They decimated preventive entities in the name of deregulation and shrinking government. Including the National Security Counsel’s entire pandemic response department in 2018.
Thus when the previous President said that the pandemic came out of nowhere, blind-sided the entire world, he wasn’t lying. Because he destroyed all the early indicators that would have given warning in the name of extremist, anti-government conservatism. Entities that had worked extremely well in the past.
What we are witnessing now, in contrast, is the power of smart and good government. And it is well-past time we wholly eliminate from our political discourse that all government is bad. It is time we universally acknowledge that many times government can be and is good. We can have good-faith disagreements on where those lines lie, but a blanket approach to eliminating all government everywhere from everything has proven to be little more than an idiotic, childish exercise in machismo with incredibly dangerous and harmful results.
We as a nation must now grow up and realize we are all of us, whether we like it or not, in this together. And our government, for all its flaws and imperfections, can also be a bastion of pride and incredible results. Government, our government, can do great things. It has done great things. It is doing great things. That should be America’s takeaway. That is how we honor what we are witnessing in Ukraine. By helping them rebuild once the bombs have stopped, and by finally coming together ourselves to be the nation we were always meant to be. United.
