Physician Richard J. Mulvaney gives a trial polio vaccine to Jackie French, then 7, on April 26, 1954, in McLean, Va. She now goes by her married name, Jackie Lonergan. Image courtesy of The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis.
I would like to compliment Tom Carroll on his guest column “Mandates and American life”. He presented a very compelling and articulate argument for masking mandates during this pandemic we are currently suffering.
I’m guessing that I have a generation or two of age difference, being that I’m a couple of weeks short of 77. This gives me a perspective to compare the way things were when I was young as opposed to the way things seem to be today.
In the early 50s, when I was in the third or fourth grade we were suffering a polio epidemic. One day they lined up every class in our school and gave all of us the new polio vaccination. No ands, ifs or buts, we all got it, and were very happy to be so blessed as we all had classmates that had gotten polio.
We also were “mandated” to attend school until the age of 16, at which time we could opt out. I had classmates who did so, which set them up for the next obligation as a male citizen, the draft.
By law, all of us young men of good health had a six-year obligation to serve in the military, as we were in an ongoing Cold War along with various local hot wars pretty regularly. There were various deferments, and I got deferred by going to college, but to have that deferment had to maintain a 2.0 GPA and 15 units of enrolment. I had friends that dropped a class, putting them at 14 units, and had a draft notice in 2 weeks. Graduating in 1967, I knew that military service was inevitable and wanted it over with as quick as possible, so I took the draft as it was only two years active duty. That landed me in Viet Nam for a year, which really wasn’t a lot of fun, but got it over with. Those of us that served “over there” spent our tour in hopes we came home as an “intact warm body”.
After getting out of active duty, I was in the inactive reserves for four more years before I got my honorable discharge. So my journey through life had responsibilities as a citizen through out, and I believe that “Freedom is not free.” We all owe it to our country and society to be responsible as a citizen in exercising our rights. As someone who has served both my community and my country, I’m finding it increasingly difficult recognize this country as the one I grew up in.
