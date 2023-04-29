Shema yisrael adonai eloheynu, adonai echad. Hear oh Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is one! When Abraham had his revelation in Ur over 4500 years ago, the pagan world believed in many gods and that they actually lived in stone. He is credited with forming the world’s first monotheistic religion with a living, benevolent and invisible God. Abraham had to leave his homeland to establish a spiritual community in a land where his numbers could grow.
Over two millenia later, the land of Israel was home to a prophet and for many, a savior who believed that sacrifice on the temple altar was not enough and that how we cared for each other, especially the least among us, was more important.
Judeo-Christian values developed a moral order which shaped successive human civilization, especially in the West. our legal system and indeed America’s founding documents — Declaration of Independence and Constitution — were based on that moral order. Our founding fathers, like Abraham, and many of our ancestors, came to these shores in search of religious freedom, individual liberty and prosperity.
Paganism, witchcraft and Satanism have always been with us ,but considered contrary to the needs or success of our society, until 60 years ago. I recount this history because Dean Harris, in his April 11 Bulletin guest column, fails to accurately portray Christianity and its inspiration. I have lived in Central Oregon close to 30 years and I have not personally met anyone in the “Christian nationalist” movement. I did encounter them in the 50s and 60s in my own hometown of Glendale, California when the Ku Klux Klan and the white Nazi party set up shop downtown. Thankfully, within a few years we were able to drive them out.
Liberals use “Christian nationalism” as a descriptor designed to shut down discussion, such as accusations of racism, and refuse to acknowledge any positive benefits of faith. They use “Christian Nationalism” as both a “boogeyman” and “strawman.” Let me elaborate the historical achievements locally over the past 30 years. I have served on the Interfaith council of Central Oregon, the Bend Ministerial Association, and as the bishop’s liaison to the Catholic medical community.
Many faith groups pulled together and used their resources to establish both the Bethlehem Inn and the Shepherd‘s House, Bend’s first attempts to feed, house and treat the homeless. We threw countless inter-faith events to promote peace and understanding. Under Sister Katherine Hellman, St. Charles Medical Center grew to be the significant healthcare force in all of Central Oregon and expand its services.
Not once have I seen any signs of “white supremacy“ or“Christian nationalism.” The Democrat minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in college labeled black conservatives as house negroes, referring to the differences between house servants and field hands during the plantation era. He fails to recognize how black conservatives are religiously grounded and believe in self-empowerment. Such language is truly insulting.
Unfortunately, many made an issue about Deschutes County Republican Party Chair Scott Stuart on the Redmond float during a 4th of July parade dressed in a Confederate outfit with a Confederate flag. They failed to report that it was a reenactment float in a historical parade and he had Union soldiers with five Old Glories also on the float, and that Mr. Stuart is a direct descendent of the famous Confederate General Jeb Stuart. It is a clear case of guilt by association and implication, not by clarifying if Mr. Stuart believes in white supremacy.
Contrary to what Dean Harris said, Christians are taught to hate the sin and love the sinner. Pope Francis instructs us not to judge, but to support people with love and understanding. Unfortunately, it is Harris and others on the Left who are preaching hatred and divisiveness by not recognizing Christian tolerance and compassion.
(1) comment
Well that was an interesting screed Dr. Coutin. "Taught to hate the sin and not the sinner?". Despite your good works you appear not to have been paying much attention to the actions of the so called Christian Republicans in numerous states have you.
