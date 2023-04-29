Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Shema yisrael adonai eloheynu, adonai echad. Hear oh Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is one! When Abraham had his revelation in Ur over 4500 years ago, the pagan world believed in many gods and that they actually lived in stone. He is credited with forming the world’s first monotheistic religion with a living, benevolent and invisible God. Abraham had to leave his homeland to establish a spiritual community in a land where his numbers could grow.

Over two millenia later, the land of Israel was home to a prophet and for many, a savior who believed that sacrifice on the temple altar was not enough and that how we cared for each other, especially the least among us, was more important.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

David Coutin is a doctor and lives in Bend.

Tags

(1) comment

DuckBuckeye
DuckBuckeye

Well that was an interesting screed Dr. Coutin. "Taught to hate the sin and not the sinner?". Despite your good works you appear not to have been paying much attention to the actions of the so called Christian Republicans in numerous states have you.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.