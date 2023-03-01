Nicole Fitch

Fitch

 Submitted photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

My name is Nicole Fitch and I am currently running for Bend La Pine School Board, Zone 7. I am currently a real estate broker with John L. Scott Realty, but I have 15 years experience in the field of education in Orange County, California. My career has been dedicated to educating students in public schools. I’m honored to have been an elementary school teacher, an elementary assistant principal, and an instructional specialist, helping to evaluate instructional materials for a statewide English Language Arts/English Language Development curriculum.

From the classroom to the assistant principal’s office, I have done the hard work it takes to give kids the tools they need to succeed in a safe, welcoming and supportive environment. I believe to my core that education works best when educators have high expectations for their students, and for themselves.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Nicole Fitch lives in Bend and is a candidate for the board of the Bend-La Pine Schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.