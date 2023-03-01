My name is Nicole Fitch and I am currently running for Bend La Pine School Board, Zone 7. I am currently a real estate broker with John L. Scott Realty, but I have 15 years experience in the field of education in Orange County, California. My career has been dedicated to educating students in public schools. I’m honored to have been an elementary school teacher, an elementary assistant principal, and an instructional specialist, helping to evaluate instructional materials for a statewide English Language Arts/English Language Development curriculum.
From the classroom to the assistant principal’s office, I have done the hard work it takes to give kids the tools they need to succeed in a safe, welcoming and supportive environment. I believe to my core that education works best when educators have high expectations for their students, and for themselves.
Not only do I have the educational experience, but I am a mom. My husband and I have two daughters attending Bend-La Pine Schools. I have volunteered in their classrooms because I believe schools work best when parents are active partners in their kids’ education. My daughters’ and I are actively involved in National Charity League, a mother/daughter philanthropy within our community. There is nothing more important to me than the safety, learning and growth of our daughters.
To achieve excellence, Bend-La Pine Schools must partner with parents and other student- focused organizations in the community. It must hold itself, and its students, to the highest standards. It must be open with our community about its successes and its failures. With my educational background and expertise, I believe that I can be an integral part of creating a district that nurtures the growth of all students’ unique and special gifts by fostering academic success and independence. As a successful board member, I will advocate for students, parents and teachers; oversee categorical funds from the state and federal government with the intention to support students achievement; provide a rigorous and engaging education to all students to lead them to college/career and life readiness; and inspire our learners of today to be purposeful leaders of tomorrow
I have strong values that drive everything I do.
• Transparency: Promote accountability and trust by providing clear visibility and understanding of actions, decisions and processes.
• Hard Work: Fostering personal growth, building character and the accomplishment of goals and success.
• Care and Passion: A sense of purpose, motivation and fulfillment, leading to greater creativity, innovation and happiness.
• Equality: Ensuring that all individuals are treated with fairness, dignity and respect, regardless of their race, gender or religion.
• Creative Freedom: Encouraging exploration, self-expression and new ideas.
• Innovation: Enabling students to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.
Everyone agrees that students must be Bend-La Pine Schools’ top priority. Putting students first requires an open dialogue with the community that encourages relentless, transparent improvement of our schools.
I am running for the Bend-La Pine School Board to help our schools do a better job for all students, current and future. I encourage you to please check out my website at www.nicoleforblpschools.com to learn more about me, keep updated on upcoming events, and learn how you can be a volunteer.
Nicole Fitch lives in Bend and is a candidate for the board of the Bend-La Pine Schools.
