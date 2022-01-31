Since announcing my candidacy for Deschutes County Commission I’ve had the opportunity to connect with voters across the county and hear their concerns for our communities. While these conversations have spanned many issues, the question I’ve received more than any other is “what will you do about homelessness?”
There’s no simple answer to the question. But there are several strategies we should be pursuing.
The first is creating more long-term and short-term housing solutions. The price of existing local homes — from single -family homes to apartment rentals — has outpaced local wages and skyrocketed because of demand. We need to expand shelter capacity, and we must expand the supply of permanent affordable housing at the same time.
Affordable housing will allow many to escape — or prevent — homelessness. However, those who are chronically unhoused and suffer the profound effects of trauma need additional support. This support comes in many forms, including treatment for behavioral health and substance use disorders. Our cities (Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters) are working hard to provide the housing, but the county can and must provide the support.
There’s a great deal of misinformation and misunderstanding about people experiencing homelessness. This causes many otherwise generous and compassionate people, who admonish others to “follow the science” on climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, to insist our current crisis is the result of lenient drug policies and overly generous services. Their simplistic answer: more law enforcement.
The deceivingly named Bend Humanity Coalition is a prime example. It’s unclear exactly who funds this “coalition,” but Bend attorney and conservative political consultant Jeff Eager has become its public face. This coalition promotes “resolute enforcement of the law” as a means of addressing homelessness.
The available evidence does not support this distorted view. Study after study has demonstrated the efficacy of providing permanent supportive housing without precondition. It’s important to stress the support — housing only may not work, but supportive housing does.
Increased law enforcement makes it harder for the unhoused to escape the cycle of homelessness and increases the burden on first responders. Even Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, in recent remarks delivered to People’s Rights of Oregon, acknowledged uniformed law enforcement should not be involved in behavior health crises, preferring instead to invest in the county’s mobile crisis assessment team.
Of course, most people experiencing homelessness do not have behavioral -health or substance -use disorders, they simply cannot afford an apartment. A series that began this week in The Bulletin is beginning to reveal the true faces of homelessness in Central Oregon. These are our neighbors. We now know their stories because our local newspaper has taken it upon itself to shine a light on them. I applaud the effort and look forward to reading the rest of the series.
There’s also good news that the city of Bend and the county are pursuing a joint office of homelessness. Officials hope this effort will make housing instability “rare, brief and non-recurring” in the next 10 years. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve had a 10-year plan to end homelessness. The last was developed 10 years ago, not long after Tony DeBone was elected to the commission. Frankly, I’m not optimistic that Commissioner DeBone will see this one through either, given his recent suggestion to homestead on the moon.
The fact is people are suffering, and we need to take the action necessary to help them. There are steps we can and should be taking right now. Fortunately, Commissioner Phil Chang, who represents Deschutes County on the emergency homelessness task force, has an action bias. With our support he can provide the leadership we need and keep the conversation from wandering into outer space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.