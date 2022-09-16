I’ve been planning a psilocybin manufacturing and service center ever since Oregon voters, including a majority of Deschutes County voters, passed Measure 109 in 2020. Given this strong public support and the remarkable clinical evidence supporting psilocybin’s use in a myriad of mental health conditions, I was extremely surprised when I heard that Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair were attempting to push through an opt-out measure, claiming they just didn’t know enough about the industry.
I scheduled a meeting with Tony and presented, in detail, what my business would look like. Here’s how minimal the impact will be. Here are the benefits to the community. Here are all of your concerns mitigated. He casually ignored me. Instead, he told me that he’d simply asked his wife, “Would you want a psilocybin business in our neighborhood?” Apparently, she responded with a hard negative.
I assume this story was meant to portray Tony as a grounded, family-oriented, common-sense leader. But then several weeks later, the county held a public hearing on this topic. Over 80 people provided testimony — 90% were in favor of psilocybin, fewer than 10 were against it. Throughout the hearing, Tony barely looked at the speakers: veterans, hospice nurses, mental health providers, business owners. He ignored them like he’d ignored me. The desire of his constituents didn’t matter. He’d reduced the entire topic of innovative mental health services to his dinnertime conversation ending with “not in my backyard.”
I also met with Patti. While Tony spins circles of platitudes, I do feel he genuinely cares about what’s best for the community, even if the complexities of Deschutes County have now outgrown him. Patti, however, spent our entire meeting zigzagging through tangents far removed from the topic at hand. I didn’t feel ignored, but I don’t think she attempted to focus long enough to understand what the meeting was about.
When Tony and Patti discussed putting the psilocybin opt-out measure on the ballot, one reason they gave was that the Oregon Health Authority wasn’t providing guidance on land use and county staff simply lacked time and resources to develop the time, place and manner (TPM) restrictions for the industry in Deschutes County. However, despite the claimed lack of resources, they then directed county staff to develop TPM restrictions and to get it done by the end of the year, presumably before their terms end. Then, on September 8, when county staff presented different levels of potential restrictions, ranked from least to most restrictive, Tony and Patti chose the most restrictive with little discussion.
Simply put, these commissioners are doing everything they can to slow down and hamper the psilocybin industry, without reason and in direct opposition to the will of county voters. Worse, they’re attempting to implement restrictions that will put Deschutes County at risk of being sued because those restrictions are unreasonable. Deschutes County tried this with cannabis and lost. We paid for that with our tax dollars. And we are going to end up paying again.
Tony has had the luxury of being a county commissioner through a decade when “good enough” was passable, when a campaign of mediocrity felt safe and there was comfort in the status quo. But Deschutes County has undergone exceptional changes in the past few years. Mediocrity won’t solve the problems that our rapidly growing community is facing today: increasing mental health problems, rampant drug and alcohol addiction, outdated infrastructure, unaffordable housing and a growing homeless population.
Patti and Tony are up for reelection this November. Their platform is to do more of the same. But Deschutes County isn’t the same, and things are only going to keep changing. We need leaders who are focused on the future and on our larger community, not on the past and their own backyard.
