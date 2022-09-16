Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Editor's Note

I’ve been planning a psilocybin manufacturing and service center ever since Oregon voters, including a majority of Deschutes County voters, passed Measure 109 in 2020. Given this strong public support and the remarkable clinical evidence supporting psilocybin’s use in a myriad of mental health conditions, I was extremely surprised when I heard that Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair were attempting to push through an opt-out measure, claiming they just didn’t know enough about the industry.

I scheduled a meeting with Tony and presented, in detail, what my business would look like. Here’s how minimal the impact will be. Here are the benefits to the community. Here are all of your concerns mitigated. He casually ignored me. Instead, he told me that he’d simply asked his wife, “Would you want a psilocybin business in our neighborhood?” Apparently, she responded with a hard negative.

Ryan Reid lives in Bend.

