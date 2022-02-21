As a former resident of the city by the Bay and having a daughter and her family living in that magical city of my past, I keep up with what happens there, the good, the bad and the ugly.
As such a read about the dismantling of the San Francisco DA’s office with so many attorneys resigning in opposition to the current (and progressive) DA’s manner of not prosecuting basic infractions of law and public behavior. Drug abuse in public places such as the Tenderloin district, the intense issue of homelessness caused by poverty, the high cost of living and yes, the desperation of drug and alcohol addiction in the streets.
Homelessness, of course, is a national problem not just in San Francisco. In Bend, The Bulletin covers the subject almost daily with an array of points of view and proposed solutions for this most visible human tragedy. So often the problem being so intrusive in our lives, cause well intentioned citizens to manifest their opposition to any solutions that might include housing (permanent or not) close to their neighborhood. The lack of comprehension about the causes of homelessness has well intentioned people clamoring for folks holding signs in the corners of our streets to “get a job” and other suggestions that are unhelpful.
Ryan Dowd, former head of Chicago’s largest homeless shelter and an author and lecturer on the subject talks about the problem as one of poverty and people’s “bandwidth” – poverty whether long term or occasional, causes so many worries that those affected by it are rendered almost paralyzed to make sensible decisions — how to pay for medical attention, how to put food on the missing table for their kids, how to deal with legal consequences of misbehavior caused by alcohol and drug abuse. Poverty, however, as Ryan Dowd teaches, is not only financial, but relational. Shelters in our city have programs to reestablish relationships with agencies that offer help and, in the process, also aid in reconstructing people’s self-esteem that often cause their inability to make better decisions. Bridging and building relationship is often the first steps in reconnecting to family, friends and those who are offering assistance.
This morning I witnessed a middle-aged woman crossing Third Street midmorning in the middle of a block. She was just 60 yards from the safety of a cross street and a signal light. She had a heavy jacket with a hood covering her face and was pulling a small suitcase as she hurried between traffic with cars attempting to avoid her. I don’t know if homelessness was part of her story, but Third Street is often the stage for people to behave in an unsafe manner that can result in serious injury or death. Poor decision making for all of us to see.
Brooke Jenkins, one of the assistant DA’s of San Francisco who resigned in protest of her boss’s lack of willingness to prosecute crime of theft and drug dealing in the streets of the city may be harbinger of what’s to come if our public officials do not reestablish rules of how to behave in a civil society.
Poverty and homelessness are a national issue. Not only in “liberal” San Francisco or “deep blue” California or “light blue Bend.” It affects the lives of thousands, and it is time our politics of a divided nation circle the wagons around these issues. By staying away from mischaracterizing each side with simplistic taglines of “bleeding heart liberalism” or the opposite “lock ‘em up and throw away the keys”, we could embark in a constructive debate to end homelessness and chronic poverty in these United States, the richest nation on earth. It is time.
