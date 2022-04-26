After the winter firestorm near Boulder, Colorado, that destroyed hundreds of homes, it is clear that high fire danger is present every month of the year in and around national forests. Deschutes National Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes, and the regional forester, Glenn Casamassa, have the power to issue orders banning fires anywhere in their jurisdiction. Furthermore, the U.S. Forest Service is the only entity to my knowledge that has this authority in national forests. The Forest Service needs to act immediately to prohibit all fires except in designated sites. Failure to do this is, in my view, irresponsible and will almost certainly lead to massive loss of forest, property and lives.
Those of us who live in Sisters have seen large campfires burning in the forest close to highly flammable bitterbrush, just hundreds of feet from the town of Sisters – most visibly, in the areas close to the Best Western and Grandstay motels. This is extremely dangerous and is a recipe for disaster. I realize that the homeless people who camp there are just trying to survive. However, permitting unregulated fires anywhere people want to make them is simply not safe and is likely to burn down the entire town and forest. Bend probably has similarly dangerous fires burning on national forest land.
In my view, camping and fires should only be allowed in designated campsites, which should also have toilets and garbage service. Having large numbers of people camping without toilets and garbage service is unhealthy for the campers and is a health risk for the entire community. I realize that the people who camp close to town probably want to be there for access to stores and work, so it is not realistic to expect them to move to established campsites far from town. Therefore, for everyone’s safety, we need to create, on an emergency basis, safe campsites reasonably close to town with toilets, garbage service and safe campfire facilities. Water and showers would be helpful too, and would make it much easier for the campers to find employment and eventually, housing. At a minimum, the Forest Service needs to install portable toilets and garbage cans right away in the areas where people are currently camping. With creative thinking and determination, we can make decent campgrounds happen, too. This will require funds, which the Forest Service probably doesn’t have, but the county and state should step up and help with this, since preventing fires is far less costly than fighting fires once they start. Our governor and county commissioners can help by declaring a fire risk emergency so that the process can move forward quickly.
After the devastating fires last summer across much of the state, the state and county governments should be willing to spend money on prevention – which is much less costly than fighting fires. Nonprofit organizations, churches, insurers and other businesses should also be willing to help create fire-safe areas for the campers. This is a humanitarian crisis for the homeless people and families living in the forest without any services or facilities. And, it is a fire-risk crisis for all of us.
Fires are devastating for everyone, so it doesn’t matter whether you are Republican, Democrat or whatever. We all want to be safe. It won’t be easy, but we can fix this and make our beautiful Central Oregon communities much safer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.