We can all agree that the homeless are a major concern for communities worldwide and certainly true here in Central Oregon. According to a nationwide assessment report issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development last March, Oregon has one of the highest rates of homelessness (35 per 10,000) in the nation and ranks second only to California having the greatest percentage of individual homelessness.
Oregon ranks third highest in unsheltered veterans (8% of all homeless adults). Sixty-one percent of Oregon’s homeless are living outdoors, ranked second to Nevada in that regard. Approximately 30% of all homeless people are families with children. Oregon ranks highest in the nation for homeless families with children who are unsheltered. Central Oregon is mentioned among the worst rural communities by that measure. Over two -thirds of Central Oregon homeless are families, youths and vets. These figures come from the Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress and Homelessness in Central Oregon 2020.
Fortunately, the Oregon Legislature has been attempting to address this critical issue with recent legislation (HB 3115, 2006 and 3124 passed with bipartisan support). The most prevalent false conclusion is that these bills encourage homeless camps on public property that will contaminate our neighborhoods, causing urban blight and lowering our property values.
HB 3115 decriminalized homelessness by putting Oregon in conformance with the federal law. It stipulates that a community cannot remove people who “rest” in an objectively reasonable manner regarding time, place and manner and provides homeless people right to legally defend themselves if the community does not act reasonably. Thus, communities can still regulate where the homeless can camp. HB 2006 defines a shelter and provides that it complies with applicable building codes and include sleeping and restroom facilities. Thus, these bills do not allow for unregulated camps placed in any location. Bend was awarded $2.5 million for a navigation center plus another $2 million for acquisition of a shelter. HB. 3124 mandates that communities can remove homeless people from their camps only after giving them 72 hours notice (up from the current 24 hours). Routine sweeps of camps could continue, but some semblance of dignity would be afforded the unfortunate by giving them more time to relocate. Current law allows communities to levy fines only if the communities provide shelter equivalent to the number of people who need it. Other legislation extends to eight months the time to pay back rent during the pandemic before evictions could be contemplated, thus reducing the number of people who are put into the streets. There are strong correlations between homelessness, rental costs and the lack of low-priced housing.
Some argue that homelessness is a choice. The data do not support this notion. Are the children on the streets by choice? Are our vets? Is it their choice to suffer from PTSD, drug abuse and alcoholism? Are the homeless persons of color at fault because of the economic injustice imposed upon them by systemic racism? Is mental illness a choice (45% of homeless Americans have some form of mental illness)? I think many of us are in denial by harboring the misconception that people choose to live on the street. Casting blame is a convenient psychological mechanism to justify the lack of compassion and for not taking appropriate action to mitigate the problem.
The Bible speaks of tikkun, olam meaning “repair the world.” Have we forgotten this duty? If Jesus, Moses, the Buddha, or Muhammad were to reappear on Earth, they would show compassion for the homeless. John 13: 14-15 teaches, “Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.” Showing compassion for the homeless and those experiencing other forms of trauma is the metaphoric washing of feet with the recognition that “there but for the grace of God go I.” Any of us could find ourselves in circumstances where we could use a helping hand and wish to be treated with respect as fellow brothers and sisters.
