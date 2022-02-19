I am writing to express my alarm at the increasing homelessness in Bend. My dread is based on my direct 18-year experience with a neighborhood and city, San Francisco, that went from quirky and a bit sketchy to dangerous, filthy and dystopian, enabled by a defeatist attitude among too many citizens and city politicians who claim the degradation is just a fact of urban living.
Here are just a few examples of the dangerous and disturbing experiences my family and I had while living in San Francisco. I’ve had out-of-it strangers approach me and try to touch my young daughter. A homeless man smashed a bottle on the head of an 11-year old girl as he tried to flee our local market with stolen beer. Every single small business in our neighborhood has been broken into. Our house was broken into four times, including a home invasion when our children were home. This was in an ordinary residential neighborhood! Our cars were broken into multiple times. Everywhere the streets and sidewalks are strewn with broken glass, garbage, human waste, used condoms and needles. I’ve had fruit thrown at me and been threatened trying to buy passes in BART stations, had to avoid endless raving psychotics everywhere in the city, and on and on.
I moved my family to Bend because after visiting on a scouting trip I saw kids being kids everywhere without fearful parents helicoptering over them, neighborhoods with very few fences, great schools and a genial, welcoming community. Honestly, I didn’t realize how much energy I was exerting on wariness until I didn’t have to. Bend must not let this degradation happen here. We must not become the Central Oregon homeless migration destination of choice. Our community and representatives must proceed with the awareness that attractive services and turning a blind eye to enforcement attract more homeless and that at some tipping point the problem becomes intractable, as it has in so many cities.
Since it seems to help understand where I’m coming from, I’m progressive on many issues, strongly libertarian, unapologetically pro rules-based capitalism and a law-and-order guy. I meet a lot of fellow citizens who can’t be put in a tidy political box and it’s among the reasons I moved here. What San Francisco, Portland, Eugene, L.A. and Seattle continue to experience is that their solutions and massive funding have not worked. Bend is heading in the same direction. Welcoming people to be homeless on our streets and subject themselves to violent and property crimes and terrible living conditions is not right. Allowing entire neighborhoods with traditionally low property values, like 1st and 2nd Street between Franklin and Greenwood to become no-travel zones for most Bend residents due to the prevalence of homeless camps is not right.
We must proceed without the hubris that we can somehow solve this problem when so many cities spending more money than we ever could continue to fail badly.
It is not a question of if Bend will change its approach to homelessness, but when.
We can wait until the problem becomes overwhelming, or we can change direction before the city is ruined. For the good of Bend, our leaders must choose the latter. I get particularly incensed when I’ve heard a sanctimonious councilor proclaim that we need to educate ourselves about homelessness and to “Just say yes!” to so-called managed shelters in our neighborhoods. My education has been long, direct and scarring.
I believe that unless councilors actually lived through the degradation and danger of their neighborhood, they don’t have the experience to form policies that subject Bend to the same risks.
Their only option, in my opinion, is to avoid the risks all together to the greatest legal extent possible.
On many other issues, I’ve been impressed by how well Bend is managed and seen this community pull together to solve problems and plan a great future for us all. Yet, as I participate in the homeless planning process, I fear we’re proceeding with a sense that permanent, expanding homelessness is a foregone conclusion. Once the things we love about Bend are gone, they’re gone. Let’s not sacrifice all we’ve built and why so many of us are here.
