Conventional wisdom within the Republican Party is that we must cut spending in order to put the brakes on the growth of the federal deficit. The higher our deficit, the greater our unproductive spending on interest to service the debt. Under the assumption that cuts to Social Security, Medicare and defense are off the table, this would leave us to cut civilian agencies such as Commerce, Transportation and Treasury.

Personally, I believe that we need to increase spending on our civilian agencies and that we can do so while reducing the deficit. If you believe that I am off base, let me ask a simple question: How well do you think that our government is doing in protecting us from corporate misdeeds? Do you believe that there is adequate regulatory enforcement on railroad companies and banks? How well do you believe that we are doing in enforcing aircraft certification regulations?

Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.

