This week, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and may vote on whether to limit development of additional destination resorts in Deschutes County. The board should approve the proposed amendment to the County’s Destination Resort Combining Zone to restrict the development of additional destination resorts because destination resorts have fulfilled their economic development purpose here, because the impacts to our quality of life and environment are so high and because destination resorts do little to address our desperate need for workforce housing.

Oregon state law makers originally authorized destination resorts to bring economic activity and people to rural economically distressed areas with good tourism potential. While the timber industry was collapsing in Deschutes County in the 1980s and 1990s, we fit the bill.

Phil Chang has served as a Deschutes County Commissioner since January 2021. All views expressed in this column are his own.

abbymkr
abbymkr

Thank you Commissioner Phil Chang. We have ENOUGH destination resorts in Deschutes! Drought, housing, roads, traffic, degradation of wildlife and our recreational way of life, lack of healthcare, schools etc. ALL become even bigger problems with more of these resorts. When private rights directly and adversely impact the public as they do here, it is time to think about the whole community, and not just the rights of individuals.

Please either go to this meeting, and / or write to the Deschutes County Commissioners what you think. I wholeheartedly agree with Commissioner Phil Chang about this issue. The only way we can persuade the other two commisssioners is to show up and tell them what we think.

Write to Patti.Adair@deschutes.org ,Tony.DeBone@deschutes.org , board@deschutes.org

86573
86573

Well said! CO is losing the appeal people have come here for. It’s being loved to death!

gregb2781
gregb2781

This guy should really be a Bend Council where he could join all the leftwingers. He knows nothing about rural Deschutes County and certainly does not care about rights of individuals.

