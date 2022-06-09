When we discuss the horrible mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and other American communities, how can you tell who is serious about protecting us? You can usually tell by looking for just two words. Those folks who want to “reduce” gun violence are serious. Those folks who claim we should do little or nothing because we can never “stop” gun violence are not serious.
When the anti-gun safety politicians switch the discussion from a reduction to a complete elimination of gun deaths, they are simply avoiding their responsibility to protect us. I have heard too many folks use that trick during this past couple of weeks. Shame on them!
This is what a guest columnist did in his May 28 commentary in The Bulletin. He clearly stated that he did not think we can “stop most insane people from doing unspeakable things.” Agreed, we will never stop all gun deaths. However, I have never heard any gun safety advocate claim that we can stop all gun violence. Serious people want to reduce the chances of another Uvalde, Buffalo, Sandy Hook or similar tragedies.
This whole idea that because we cannot reach perfection, we should give up on pursuing improvement, is a pathetic excuse for not creating a safer nation. Think of all the successes we have had by pursuing better public safety. From 1980 to 2020, automobile deaths per miles driven are down by 60% because we mandated safer cars.
Since 1991, all cancer deaths are down 32% because we invested in research and promoted anti-smoking campaigns. Because of the Clean Air Act, air pollution deaths per capita since 1990 are down 66% and the percent of Americans exposed to bad air is down 93%.
These are the kinds of results we have gotten when we commit to reducing a serious problem. And in the case of effective gun safety laws, the claim that we cannot stop all gun violence is being used to oppose reasonable and popular gun control measures.
I believe that the opponents of safe gun laws are just using the “it won’t stop all gun violence” argument to confuse the American public and to curry favor with the gun lobby.
Other high-income nations have gotten the message. In 2019, the USA sadly led the world in gun deaths per 100,000 citizens with 3.96 deaths. The next closest developed nation was Cyprus with 0.63 deaths: over six times less than us. Canada had 0.47, over eight times less. In Europe, the United Kingdom comes in at 0.04, Italy at 0.37, Germany at 0.10, Norway at 0.07, and France at 0.34.
These five representative European nations have a gun death rate of 20 times lower than the USA. And wait, the Asian countries are even safer. Singapore has a gun death rate of 0.01 persons per 100,000 citizens. Japan, China, and South Korea are almost as good all with a gun death rate of 0.02. This makes their gun death rate essentially 200 times lower than us. What do these nations all have in common? Strong and effective gun safety laws.
Notice, none of these nations reduced the gun death rate to zero, but that is the point of this article. Avoiding good gun safety laws today because we will never completely stop gun deaths is a bogus argument. The politicians and talking heads that use this line of reasoning are simply guaranteeing business as usual. More senseless gun deaths, more broken families, and more grieving communities.
We need politicians and government officials who will put public safety ahead of gun lobby dollars. This November vote for the gun safety candidates.
