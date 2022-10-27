On Nov. 8, we will make an important decision about the future we want to build together for Central Oregon. My name is Emerson Levy, and I am asking for your vote to represent Central Oregon in the state Legislature. My opponent and I offer very different visions for this community’s future. I would like to lay out my vision for you here.
When I was growing up, my family struggled. Like many American families, we didn’t have enough money or support, and there were times when it felt helpless. My parents didn’t have access to the health care they needed. I know now that bad public policy played a part in our struggles. Our community was without strong advocates and voices demanding for better things. As a kid, I knew that I couldn’t give up, that better days lay ahead.
Better days were, in fact, waiting for me. I got a scholarship and went to school. I built a career and then a family of which I’m so proud.
As a parent, I know that times are tough for all of us. My first thought each morning is how to build a better future for my daughter. I made a promise to her that I would fight to keep her safe at school. I plan to make good on that promise. That’s why I worked with legislators to have Alyssa’s Law ready to go on Day One to put a silent panic alarm in every K-12 school. I worked on this bill with Alyssa Alhadeff’s mom, who lost her daughter in the Parkland school shooting.
I will take action to tackle our biggest issues, like climate change, water, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, child care, workforce development and housing. We need to build more housing through private/public partnerships so that working families can continue to live in Deschutes County.
We need to take our climate crisis seriously. Wildfires and droughts are ravaging our community, hurting families, businesses, our farmers, and our lungs. My opponent says “climate alarmism” is the real problem facing us. He thinks we need to slow down on our climate action. I think we are late to the game. The Oregon State Firefighters Council has endorsed me in this race because they know I’m the candidate who will take the safety of our community seriously.
Our public education needs support more than ever. The pandemic was extremely disruptive to our students, which we see in the current reading metrics. We must make sure our teachers, school staff and students have adequate resources. My opponent wants to cut $1 billion from our public school budget without a plan to replace the revenue.
I will always protect a woman’s freedom to make health care decisions. My opponent is anti-choice and endorsed by anti-abortion extremists who even oppose basic forms of birth control and IVF. My opponent does not support abortion in cases of rape or incest.
I am a strong advocate for voting rights and true access to the ballot box. Election deniers across the country have torn at the fabric of our democracy and threatened the civil servants who run our free and fair local elections. My opponent did not accept the results of the 2020 election until pushed by public pressure. The day before January 6, he took to Facebook to encourage his followers to “armor up.”
My opponent is an extremist running as a moderate. I am a local mother running as myself. I’m running to be your state representative because we can’t afford to believe our best days are behind us. And I need your help. Vote for me, and together we can help build the Central Oregon we need — and the Central Oregon of our children’s dreams.
Emerson Levy is an attorney, lives in Bend and is the Democratic candidate for state representative, District 53.
