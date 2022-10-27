Editor's Note

On Nov. 8, we will make an important decision about the future we want to build together for Central Oregon. My name is Emerson Levy, and I am asking for your vote to represent Central Oregon in the state Legislature. My opponent and I offer very different visions for this community’s future. I would like to lay out my vision for you here.

When I was growing up, my family struggled. Like many American families, we didn’t have enough money or support, and there were times when it felt helpless. My parents didn’t have access to the health care they needed. I know now that bad public policy played a part in our struggles. Our community was without strong advocates and voices demanding for better things. As a kid, I knew that I couldn’t give up, that better days lay ahead.

Emerson Levy is an attorney, lives in Bend and is the Democratic candidate for state representative, District 53.

