I am the chair of the Deschutes Republican Party. Last week, four of us from the Central Committee met with Richard Coe, editorial page editor, and Gerry O’Brien, editor of The Bulletin. It was a fruitful and lively discussion. We were concerned that Republicans were not as well represented as liberals in their articles. Richard reminded us that we have the same opportunity to get our letters to the editor and guest columns written as liberals do.
Therefore, we begin our journey with The Bulletin today. Our first attempt at a guest column is to share who we are and what we represent. It would take up too many words to share that difference but a mere glance at our website home page (deschutesrepublicans.org) will reveal the Democrat Party platform versus the Republican.
We feel that our country is in a civil war of values. Our federal and state government elitists divide us into race, gender, classes, religious affiliation, word salad and any other divisive topic of the day. The mainstream media then promotes that division.
America is divided today as she was in pre-Civil War days. And our leader, currently the front runner to the Republican 2024 presidential nomination is under attack … again. Since the day former President Donald Trump announced he was running for president, the left began its strategy to bring him down. Since 2015, there has been attack after attack and each time he gets exonerated because he didn’t do anything wrong. Except love America and people like me. Which means there are those who don’t love America the way it was originally founded.
On our home page there is a link to our statement on the recent indictment of former President Trump. We take law and order seriously. We believe in the justice system as it was originally intended. We also believe our rights come from God, not man, as it so states in the Declaration of Independence.
Every Democrat Party platform (see comparison on our home page) represents a stark opposite position from ours. When one believes that our rights come from man rather than how our framers told us they come from God, one’s values reflect secular humanism. God is the giver of life. Secular humanism takes away those unalienable rights placing liberty and freedom at risk.
On the outside of the Bend Bulletin’s building, the sign reads Empowering Our Community. We asked the editors how they are accomplishing that mission today.
Their answer led to one more question. How united are the residents of Deschutes County?
Their answer reflected a different response. We both agreed that Americans are as divided as we have seen in our own lifetimes. And we also had common ground on other social issues.
This was a positive move forward for both the Republican Party and The Bulletin. We hope to share much over the next several weeks and months about who we are in reality and not who the media portrays us as.
The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln. Lincoln ended slavery in America at a great cost. But he kept the American experiment and dream alive. It is our goal to renew that sense of achievement with peaceful means. To educate the public how we can achieve unity once again. We all seek liberty and freedom. But each party has different means in which to achieve it.
The Republican Party does not want to become servants to big government. It is not the way to achieve freedom. We must turn our attention back to small government in order to restore our unalienable rights given to us by God.
Scott Stuart is chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party
