I am the chair of the Deschutes Republican Party. Last week, four of us from the Central Committee met with Richard Coe, editorial page editor, and Gerry O’Brien, editor of The Bulletin. It was a fruitful and lively discussion. We were concerned that Republicans were not as well represented as liberals in their articles. Richard reminded us that we have the same opportunity to get our letters to the editor and guest columns written as liberals do.

Therefore, we begin our journey with The Bulletin today. Our first attempt at a guest column is to share who we are and what we represent. It would take up too many words to share that difference but a mere glance at our website home page (deschutesrepublicans.org) will reveal the Democrat Party platform versus the Republican.

Scott Stuart is chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party

