There are many reasons to vote for a governor, but none more important than how they affect our health and safety.
The decision of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization unleashed draconian government-enforced pregnancy legislation, removing a woman’s health care autonomy and right to self-preservation. Although Oregonians still have abortion options, elected officials can eliminate these choices.
Anti-abortion legislation is dangerous, in part, because not all pregnancies go well. Pregnancy can damage a woman’s physical and emotional health. In addition, Oregon’s maternal mortality averages up to one death per month. Another 200 to 600 pregnant Oregon women suffer severe deadly complications each year. Anti-abortion laws may increase pregnancy-related deaths by 24%.
Democrat Tina Kotek and nonaffliated candidate Betsy Johnson would enshrine abortion-access rights in the Oregon Constitution. However, Republican Christine Drazan claims she would have vetoed Oregon’s law codifying abortion rights. Oregon ensures reproductive services and access to abortion, and does not deprive or restrict a consenting individual from pregnancy termination.
Gun violence is a public health issue with a yearly U.S. economic toll of $557 billion. Firearm use is the second leading cause of death among Oregon’s children and teens. Oregon’s gun-related mortality rate is the highest on the West Coast, nearly 20% higher than Washington’s and 53% above California’s. Oregon’s 2022 gun deaths are almost 230% higher than in 2014. Since November 2021, Oregon has had seven mass shootings, as defined when four or more people are shot, not including the shooter, which includes Bend’s recent shooting, killing two people with an AR-15-style rifle.
Stronger gun laws can lower firearm homicide and suicide deaths. For example, regulating who can own guns and universal background checks correlate with fewer homicides. Prohibiting gun possession by those convicted of violence lowers gun homicides. Handgun purchaser licenses also reduce homicide and suicide rates. For example, Connecticut’s purchasing license decreased gun-related homicides by 28% and suicides by 33%. An even more significant reduction occurred when police were able to temporarily remove firearms from those threatening themselves or others. In contrast, Missouri’s permit law repeal resulted in 47% more-gun homicides and 20% more suicides.
Tina Kotek’s firearm votes include expanding gun purchasing background checks and prohibiting convicted stalkers from obtaining firearms. She voted to allow school districts the decision to restrict guns on campus and for the state to develop protocols for domestic abusers’ firearm removal. Bend-La Pine Schools adopted a no-guns-on-campus policy prohibiting firearms. If a person is discovered to have a gun, even if they have a concealed carry permit, it could result in a fine of over $6,000 and a year in prison.
However, If Johnson and Drazan’s gun-voting records had been enacted, school firearm bans could not have been passed. Both Johnson and Drazan were against school districts having the ability to prohibit guns on campus and against mandating safe firearm storage, a law that reduces gun deaths. In addition, Johnson voted against keeping firearms out of the hands of “convicted stalkers” and those at suicide risk. Gun-related suicides are higher than firearm homicides in Oregon.
Notably, Drazan voted against protocol development to remove guns from domestic abusers.
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson have health-related legislative records and opinions to help guide our vote. Although there are many issues, our well-being is critical. So, in November, we suggest voting as if your life and your loved ones’ lives depend on it because they do.
