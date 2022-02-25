Legitimate political discourse — Perhaps this is what occurs at a meeting of the Deschutes County Commission or the Bend City Council. I do consider most of my columns to be legitimate political discourse or at least a starting point for such discourse. We now, however, have a new definition for this term as written in a formal statement issued by the Republican National Committee (RNC) at the end of its winter meeting in Salt Lake City. The RNC has now categorized legitimate political discourse as what occurred when a mob invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during which 138 police officers were injured and one killed. Interesting approach to discourse…
This recent craziness, courtesy of the RNC, appears designed to appease Donald Trump who has used similar language to describe the Jan. 6, mob attack on the Capitol. The statement also censured Rep. Liz Cheney (R – WY) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R – IL) as punishment for their participation in the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, insurrection. There is a high political price to be paid when you are a Republican and choose to tell the truth about Donald Trump.
There remain a few sane Republicans in addition to Cheney and Kinzinger; Mitt Romney denounced the RNC Statement. Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called it, “beyond despicable”. Yet the outrage one might have expected from other congressional Republicans was absent. If there was any doubt about who was in control of the Republican Party, it has been answered. The GOP belongs to Donald Trump and his propaganda machine, mostly at Fox News.
My prediction is that Trump will be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024 and will run against Joe Biden, losing both the popular vote and the Electoral College but securing a win on Jan. 6, marking the end of American democracy. If you believe that this is not possible, you are ignoring how close Trump came to overturning the 2020 election. Assuming that the GOP wins both the House and Senate in this year’s elections, all of the pieces will be in place.
Any representative or senator can challenge a state’s Electoral College results during the counting process, which happened with Pennsylvania and Arizona last Jan. 6. Following each challenge, the House and Senate convene separately and vote on whether to uphold or reject. Last year with Democrats in control of both houses, the challenges were rejected. In 2024, if Republicans have gained control of both houses of Congress, they will have the ability to reject the results of any states they choose and would certainly be able to deny Biden the 270 electoral votes he needs to claim victory. (read “Unthinkable”, by Rep. Jamie Raskin.)
If the result remains unsettled by Jan. 20, the House would select a winner with each state getting a single vote. Welcome President Donald Trump and goodbye, democracy.
In my view, this year’s midterm elections really represent the 2024 presidential election. Any vote to put a Republican in a House or Senate seat will be a vote for Donald Trump to return to the White House. I should add that our very own congressman, Cliff Bentz, voted to reject the Pennsylvania results on Jan. 6, 2021. Might anyone doubt that he would cast votes four years later to reject sufficient electoral results to prevent Joe Biden from realizing the win dictated by the voters?
Will American democracy be able to survive a second assault by Donald Trump?
I am not optimistic as his actions following the 2020 election are slowly revealed by the Select Committee.
Yes, he might end up in prison prior to 2024, but the Justice Department appears to lack interest in investigating along the lines of the Select Committee. This leaves it up to the voters in this year’s election. If Republicans gain control of the House and Senate, I think it’s game over.
