This November, Central Oregonians have the opportunity to invest in the future, preserve treasured community assets, increase school safety and sustain local jobs — all without increasing the current tax rate. By voting YES for Measure 9-155, our community will provide funding for 89 critically needed projects across Bend-La Pine Schools’ 33 schools and facilities. Please join the Board of Directors for Bend-La Pine Schools by voting “YES for schools” and supporting the construction bond.
As a board, we take our fiduciary responsibility very seriously. We are incredibly proud of the district’s record as a good steward of taxpayer dollars and we take a fiscally conservative approach to our work and budget efforts. Prior construction bonds have been refinanced and retired, allowing this much-needed bond measure to be put forward with no increase in the tax rate.
This investment is part of a sound capital management practice. Bend-La Pine Schools owns and maintains three million square feet of buildings — community assets that require ongoing improvements and modernizations. The projects outlined in this measure are the end result of more than a year of planning with community members and staff, as part of our sites and facilities planning process This group meets every five years to evaluate our capital resources and help update our 20-year sites and facilities plan. It’s a process looked at as a model of best practice from other districts around the state —and that’s because it delivers projects that are needed and key for our community.
Looking at the project list you’ll find critical maintenance like roof replacements, which help protect our community’s investment in schools. You’ll find key energy saving improvements to boilers, HVAC and lighting systems that will save the district thousands in energy costs each year. The list includes modernization for our oldest facilities, including replacing Bend Senior High School’s oldest, most inefficient 70-year-old classrooms to improve safety, security, and instruction. We are excited to see this high school rebuilt on the current campus, retaining many of the beloved features of which our Lava Bears are so rightly proud.
Speaking of safety, this is something Bend-La Pine Schools and our community has long prioritized. This bond will allow us to continue to make upgrades in this area. Passage of the bond would allow for new, easier to use locks on our more than 3,000 classroom and office doors. It will also allow for next generation fire safety upgrades. Ultimately, we want to always prioritize our community’s most important asset, it’s children.
We firmly believe that a high quality school system, which includes high quality facilities, has a positive impact on every resident in the community. The construction work will sustain hundreds of jobs in our community. Additionally, our schools serve as hubs in the community, hosting thousands of events for local groups each year. With passage of Measure 9-155, we can ensure that these sites and facilities continue to serve our communities well for decades to come.
This bond is well thought out, with critically needed improvements for our schools. And it will not raise the tax rate. Please join us in voting yes.
The Bend-La Pine School board is Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Chair; Marcus Le Grand, Vice Chair; Carrie McPherson Douglass; Shimiko Montgomery; Shirley Olson and Amy Tatom.
