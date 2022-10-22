Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

This November, Central Oregonians have the opportunity to invest in the future, preserve treasured community assets, increase school safety and sustain local jobs — all without increasing the current tax rate. By voting YES for Measure 9-155, our community will provide funding for 89 critically needed projects across Bend-La Pine Schools’ 33 schools and facilities. Please join the Board of Directors for Bend-La Pine Schools by voting “YES for schools” and supporting the construction bond.

As a board, we take our fiduciary responsibility very seriously. We are incredibly proud of the district’s record as a good steward of taxpayer dollars and we take a fiscally conservative approach to our work and budget efforts. Prior construction bonds have been refinanced and retired, allowing this much-needed bond measure to be put forward with no increase in the tax rate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

The Bend-La Pine School board is Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Chair; Marcus Le Grand, Vice Chair; Carrie McPherson Douglass; Shimiko Montgomery; Shirley Olson and Amy Tatom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.