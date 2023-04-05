I am encouraging you to support the renewal of the levy to provide essential funding for Bend Fire & Rescue and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District #2. This levy will be on the ballot in the May 2023 election and will authorize a tax on a property owner’s taxable assessed value, which is currently much lower than the market value.
The current levy rate has not increased since the original levy passed in 2014. Due to two old laws, State Measures 5 and 50, Bend’s permanent tax rate cannot be increased to provide for the increased need for services. However, call volume for fire and rescue services has increased 60% since 2014. In other words, Bend Fire & Rescue has not been able to keep pace with the growing needs of the community.
The lag in funding has resulted in a shortfall of personnel and equipment necessary to serve the community, which negatively impacts response times to emergency calls. Longer response times means it takes longer to get to an emergency which can significantly increase the risk to a severely sick or injured citizen. This risk can be mitigated by sufficient funding for personnel and equipment to meet the needs of a bigger and more complex community.
Bend Fire & Rescue is at the heart of our community in many ways. They fight fires and respond to medical emergencies. They determine the cause of fires and are critical to the prevention of future fires by guiding the safe design of commercial development. They also carry out many technical rescues throughout Bend and Deschutes County every year in the city, our rural areas, and in the desert and mountains surrounding Central Oregon.
I have worked closely with Bend Fire & Rescue over the last several decades. When I was CEO of Bend Research, a local pharmaceutical technology development company, we maintained a close partnership with Bend Fire & Rescue. We worked with them to assure that our facilities were designed to be safe, our employees were trained properly to avoid accidents, and to assure fire personnel were familiar with our facilities in case a fire or other accident did occur. And the few times we did have incidents that required a response from Bend Fire & Rescue, we worked with them as a team.
And beyond these essential capabilities, Bend Fire & Rescue is part of the soul of our community. When I was a kid in Bend in the late 1960’s, without a father around, the firefighters at the time “required” me to come to the fire station in downtown Bend at least once a week after school. There, I helped clean fire engines, slid down the fire pole, and had important adult companionship and role models. This “giving to the community” spirit lives on in the department today.
The mission of Bend Fire & Rescue is “To Be Unquestionably Trusted.” When we see them responding to an emergency need in the community with “lights and sirens,” we realize how essential they are to our way of life. And when we see the Bend Fire Pipes and Drums in one of our local parades, or kids riding on a fire truck, we realize how much this organization matters to Bend. I know that every member of the organization is proud to have been chosen to serve our community, day-by-day — sometimes in the most difficult and dangerous of circumstances — on our behalf.
Bend Fire & Rescue deserves our support, in this case, through supporting them with the funding they need to do their best. Again, I urge you to vote YES on levy measure 9-158 for the city and levy measure 9-159 for the rural district in the May 2023 election.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.