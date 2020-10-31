As I helped a young woman complete her voter’s registration, she told me she wanted to vote for Measure 109 because two of her friends had died from using shrooms (psilocybin mushrooms) sprayed with fentanyl. Dealers of street drugs, like cigarette companies, add addictive substances to encourage return customers — which works, except when customers die.
Criminalizing drugs only contributes to the problem. It discourages medical communities from exploring how drugs might benefit patients, and it encourages some from marginalized, poorer communities to engage in criminal behavior to profit from supplying drugs people can’t find elsewhere.
Ironically, the decision to engage in a “war on drugs” was made by the Nixon administration wanting an excuse to arrest those protesting the carpet bombing of Cambodia — just as research was discovering the therapeutic benefits of using psychotropic drugs. Because I had the good fortune to be involved in early government-funded tests with psilocybin, conducted by Dr. Roland Fischer at Ohio State, I feel honored to share with readers what I learned.
First, psilocybin’s value in helping alcoholics overcome addiction was already known. told us that tests with Native American males chronically addicted to alcohol, psilocybin provided the most effective cure. Consider people, separated from a heritage of tribal rituals using psychedelic drugs in spiritual ceremonies uniting the tribe, having only alcohol as a means to alter their mental state to achieve the same results. Dr. Fischer told us: when psilocybin presented them with a spiritual experience they couldn’t achieve with alcohol, they were willing to stop drinking.
As for my own experience, psilocybin allowed me to rise above the constant chatter in my mind. It released me from preconceived notions that distorted how I viewed the world around me. This became most obvious when, having finished our series of tests with Dr. Fischer, we were offered a tour of the hospital building by the monitors paid to watch over us. They led us into a room where experimental animals were sitting in individual cages with electrodes implanted in their skulls. Perhaps our monitors wanted to freak us out; instead we eyed them with compassion. Here were animals as vital, lonely, and frightened as people would be in their circumstance. From there, we took an escalator down to lobby of the hospital, where families had brought their children in for treatment. Behind the brave faces we saw their vulnerability. Our empathy for others increased. After this experiment, I ceased to take myself so seriously. I allowed humor and a sense of irony to balance my life.
Now that our war on drugs has caused more trouble than it’s worth, we are again, considering whether drugs like psilocybin might provide relief to those suffering ailments of addiction, depression, and end-of-life anxiety. Friends of mine living in Denver tell me one of the benefits of legalizing marijuana has been that students look at drug use more critically. Smoking pot lost its cache as a form of protest. Legalization has tended to take drugs off the streets.
I can understand why law enforcement organizations might oppose Measure 109 because they want to arrest dealers, but nothing in this would affect that. But I disagree with the position taken by The Bulletin, saying “we don’t see the advantage to Oregon being out in front of the rest of the nation.” Do you really prefer the status quo—where suicide has become the leading cause of death for Oregon teenagers? Are we to accept the massive addiction to opioids and anti-depressants among those suffering from PTSD and treatment-resistant depression. Should we turn a blind eye to young people dying from overdoses of fentanyl? Other states would benefit if Oregon would take the lead on this issue. Vote “Yes” on Measure 109!
