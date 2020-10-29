Commissioner Phil Henderson has been serving as your Deschutes County commissioner for the past four years, and I have worked with Phil since January 2019. Phil is methodical and diligent and believes we, as commissioners, have to have all the facts before making decisions. He consistently and thoroughly studies each issue presented to the board of commissioners before arriving at his conclusion.
Phil was raised in rural Hood River and worked on the family orchard and learned many worthwhile skills, including common sense and a strong worth ethic. He graduated from the University of Oregon law school after graduating from Yale. Phil’s lifelong diligence comes from his work ethic and the fact that he worked in private industry for many years before becoming a Deschutes County commissioner.
When I began working as a commissioner, there was pressure from our health department and the public to approve the stabilization center. Commissioner Henderson stressed the need to do our homework and evaluate what made an excellent stabilization center to better serve Deschutes County.
Consequently, the commissioners visited four Oregon stabilization centers in Salem, Eugene, Hillsboro and Happy Valley. Phil even made another trip to Medford and Grants Pass. We learned critical successful parts of each operation and were able to make additional impactful changes to the building plans. And most importantly, representing you, the taxpayers, we cut the cost of the project significantly. The project was remodeling less than a 5,000 square-foot building. The original budget was a staggering figure. Fortunately, Commissioner Henderson’s expertise as a homebuilder was utilized. By following Phil’s advice and completing the additional analysis, we were able to save you, the taxpayers, significant costs making, Deschutes County taxpayers the true winners. The stabilization center opened costing about half a million less than the original projects. The center is successfully serving our community and law enforcement and reducing the impact on the emergency room at St. Charles.
Commissioner Henderson has earned the reputation as watchdog by evaluating the necessity to balance employees with the workload. With so many federal and state grants being added to various health care programs, it is critical to know where we stand with our full-time employee roster and clearly designating the limited duration grant funded employee.
Reducing the county portion of our property tax bill has been a significant goal that Commissioner Henderson has consistently supported in the past four years. In addition, in February 2019, our county bond rating was improved to Aa1 by Moody’s, which is the same rating as the state of Oregon. You can be assured that Phil is always 100% engaged when we review the monthly county financials. In our 2020-21 budget meetings in May, Commissioner Henderson acknowledged the necessity of being frugal. We were not sure of the direction of our local economy in May 2020 because of the impacts from COVID-19 and made a cut of 1.5% of county employees our goal.
Commissioner Henderson has been instrumental in the establishment of a transitional Veteran’s Village in Bend. We have over 14,000 veterans in Deschutes County, and it is estimated we have over 100 homeless veterans. The Veteran’s Village goal is to provide housing, food and social services for those most needy veterans. Central Oregon Veterans Outreach and the Bend Heroes Foundation are the crucial partners. Phil is working to make a positive difference in these veterans’ lives with the accomplishment of this needed housing project and providing other necessary services to make a positive difference in these veterans’ lives
It is my pleasure to endorse Commissioner Phil Henderson’s reelection. Phil is 100% an Oregonian. After living in Bend for 31 years, he believes we need to keep Central Oregon the “Central Oregon” we love. Please join me in supporting him in this 2020 election!
