We know that politics is a dirty game, and we’re not going to play it. Unfortunately, we knew that some of those who seek to preserve or gain positions of power would twist our campaign issues and our messages to suit their purposes — to attack and beat us. And shockingly, the smear started sooner than we thought. Last month, in a rallying cry to her supporters, the current school board chair Carrie McPherson Douglass decided to doxx Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer, publicly posting photos of her home and family online, fostering resentment and also promoting false information about her candidacy — simply because she wanted to damage her rival, not on policies but on a personal level. McPherson Douglass deleted it, but we had the screenshots. Maria filed a formal complaint this week.
On April 21, We Win Strategy Group, in collusion with SCOPAC, a political fundraising and social justice activism group also controlled by McPherson Douglass, sent an email to untold numbers of supporters describing our entire slate as “founders of a local anti-science, anti-equity, anti-choice, anti-union, anti-mask, pro-gun conservative Facebook group.” Entirely untrue. And they wonder why we didn’t show up to a “nonpartisan” forum with McPherson Douglass and her chosen running mates to attack us. It’s a charade. There was nothing for us to gain by arguing with our political opponents in a setting intended to create headlines for their purposes. Instead, we decided to take our message straight to the voters: the hardworking parents who don’t have time for City Club meetings and watching lengthy online interviews. We posted our campaign priorities online for all to see. We expect to be held accountable to those.
As a political strategy, our opponents and their surrogates have tried to define, diminish and discredit us; they mischaracterize our views and misrepresent our words. We believe that informed voters will know better. And we won’t waste further time talking about the shortcomings of our opponents, but instead tell voters more about us and what inspires our campaign.
We are pro-learning and pro-teacher. We are pro-student and pro-family. We are pro-science and recognize that all experts must be evaluated, not cherry-picked to justify public policy. We also believe that everyone should have choices.
We are fully for equality and believe in the inherent value of each individual. We don’t discriminate. We don’t judge or measure people by what they are, but rather by who they are. As the great Martin Luther King Jr. profoundly observed, we also believe that people should “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Since those inspirational words and the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, we don’t believe race relations have gotten worse in America. In fact, we are thrilled by the significant gains that have been made by every race, religion and gender across every category of American culture and industry. No other country can boast this achievement, which is why we remain the beacon for millions of immigrants who desire to come here.
We see beauty and potential in all lives — especially our children, as those who will inherit the world and continue to build the future.
Ad astra per aspera.
We want all children, students and young adults to dream big and reach for the stars, for that is the American way— to believe anything is possible, to overcome hardships and be resilient and to focus on and grow their personal strengths, not their falsely perceived (and politically conceived) weaknesses.
We believe that true diversity — of talents, ideas, opinions, backgrounds and ambitions — are what will make us stronger and more successful — within our schools and our nation.
We hope to earn your votes!
