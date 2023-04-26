Malkin

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

If you care about the future of our public libraries, you should care about the May election. Even if you don’t care anything about libraries, you should care about the May election. Why? Because this vote strikes at the heart of election integrity and our core democratic principles. These are things everyone in Deschutes County should care about.

Ostensibly, this election is about selecting library board members for three of the five zones in the countywide library district. But what’s really at stake here is the attempt of a handful of people to hijack the results of an election. It’s a bid to take money the voters approved for one purpose and use it for another — for an undisclosed plan that voters have neither seen nor approved. That approach, plain and simple, is a scam, a steal, a bait-and-switch. This is not what democracy should look like in America.

Ann Malkin is a candidate for Deschutes Public Library Board, Zone 5.

