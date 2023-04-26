If you care about the future of our public libraries, you should care about the May election. Even if you don’t care anything about libraries, you should care about the May election. Why? Because this vote strikes at the heart of election integrity and our core democratic principles. These are things everyone in Deschutes County should care about.
Ostensibly, this election is about selecting library board members for three of the five zones in the countywide library district. But what’s really at stake here is the attempt of a handful of people to hijack the results of an election. It’s a bid to take money the voters approved for one purpose and use it for another — for an undisclosed plan that voters have neither seen nor approved. That approach, plain and simple, is a scam, a steal, a bait-and-switch. This is not what democracy should look like in America.
In November 2020, voters approved a bond to build two new libraries and upgrade five other libraries throughout the county. The plan they approved was specific, carefully researched over an eight-year period, and based on the input of more than 6,000 community residents, leaders, national consultants and professional librarians. The plan was grounded in fiscal realities and affordable within the district’s existing operating tax levy, requiring no further tax dollars than those required to build the buildings. The plan addressed the explosive growth in our county since our last libraries were built a quarter-century ago and positioned us to meet future growth.
The plan was approved by more than 63,000 voters and, 2½ years later, construction is underway on the first of these exciting projects. End of story? Nope.
Since the election, a fringe group of opponents, including Board Member Ray Miao, has waged war against what voters approved with a campaign based on misdirection, misinformation, outright lies and voter confusion. This group has operated in the shadows, with the ultimate goal of gaining a majority on the board so they can stop construction of the Stevens Ranch Library in east Bend, force a third redesign of the building and siphon money for other purposes. Electing Miao and Redmond candidate Tony Oliver will likely hand them a 3-2 majority on the board in concert with Anne Ness, who was elected earlier on an opposition platform. It will hand them a blank check to spend the bond money however they like with no accountability.
I believe bond elections represent a promise to the voters — in other words, a contract. As a voter, when I consider money measures, I look carefully at how the money will be used. I believe other voters do the same.
In approving the bond, Deschutes County taxpayers entrusted the library board with their hard-earned dollars. It is the board’s responsibility to deliver what was promised to the voters, on time and on budget. It is not to take the money and use it for other things. As an elected official, I cannot morally, ethically or legally be a party to such deception.
In May, voters in three areas of the county will pick who represents them on the library board. Three of the candidates — Marisa Hossick, Cynthia Claridge, and me — stand for honoring our promises to voters, delivering the building program as promised. Two candidates, Ray Miao and Tony Oliver, are in the other camp. They advocate for an undefined plan that has changed continuously over the past three years and has no price tags attached.
Please cast your ballots for election integrity, for standing up for majority rule, and for honoring the will of the voters. Pay careful attention to the implications this vote has for the future of our system of government. A vote for Marisa Hossick, Cynthia Claridge, and me is a vote for our democratic process. Please participate in this election and please vote wisely. Democracy dies when citizens sleep.
Ann Malkin is a candidate for Deschutes Public Library Board, Zone 5.
