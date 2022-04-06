On a recent visit to my son’s home outside Washington, D.C., I experienced a piece of art that my son and his husband purchased for their daughter, Iris, in celebration of International Women’s History Day.
The artwork was a painted door titled “Vote for Your Daughter,” by the incredible artist Maggie O’Neill, maggieo.com.
Vote for Your Daughter, that is what every parent should think of every time they vote. How will my vote impact my child and future generations, especially daughters?
Women’s rights are being challenged across our country and if we don’t challenge elected officials that are against women’s rights, girls like Iris will not have the same rights as their male counterparts. Iris is a 10-month-old, mixed race girl, with two loving fathers.
I’m a 67-year-old white male, and when I was in elementary school, I don’t remember any mixed-race girls and I don’t remember any children living in a house with two fathers. Times have changed and there are many mixed-race families and many families with two moms or two dads.
I’m proud of my son, his husband and my granddaughter. I’m also proud of my other children, their spouses and my other six grandchildren.
If we protect the rights of daughters, women, people of color and the LGBTQ community, we will have a better and more equal country. The United States is at a critical time when human rights are in jeopardy in many states.
The U.S. Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”; however, that has never been the complete truth in our country.
At the time of the Declaration of Independence, slaves didn’t have the rights that their white owners had, and women didn’t have the right to vote.
The opening sentence of Section One of the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868, defined U.S. citizenship: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
Section One’s next clause is: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.”
This greatly expanded the civil and legal rights of all American citizens by protecting them from infringement by the states as well as by the federal government. However, states enacted Jim Crow laws to make voting difficult for Blacks. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawed the discriminatory voting practices adopted in many Southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting.
If our country is based upon the belief that we are all created equal, why is there a movement to take rights away from women, people of color and the LGBTQ community?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.