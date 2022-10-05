Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Few Oregonians would argue against the ideas that: we need to address drought and wildfire, clean air and water is a human right, and well-managed natural resources are economic, societal, and spiritual necessities. Given these mainstream truths, we need Tina Kotek to defeat the other candidates in November. The future of the environment we love and need in Oregon is riding on it.

With her 20% lifetime score from Oregon League of Conservation Voters (OLCV), Christine Drazan is a non-starter for anyone concerned with Oregon’s ecological issues. Timber Unity, the Political Action Campaign and extreme-right-wing organization founded to protect the political interests and profits of timber company owners, endorsed Drazan.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Monica Tomosy, now retired, served as a natural resource program manager in the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service. She lives in Sisters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.