Few Oregonians would argue against the ideas that: we need to address drought and wildfire, clean air and water is a human right, and well-managed natural resources are economic, societal, and spiritual necessities. Given these mainstream truths, we need Tina Kotek to defeat the other candidates in November. The future of the environment we love and need in Oregon is riding on it.
With her 20% lifetime score from Oregon League of Conservation Voters (OLCV), Christine Drazan is a non-starter for anyone concerned with Oregon’s ecological issues. Timber Unity, the Political Action Campaign and extreme-right-wing organization founded to protect the political interests and profits of timber company owners, endorsed Drazan.
But some Oregonians may be lured by Betsy Johnson, a candidate claiming to chart a moderate path between Kotek and Drazen. Don’t be fooled — with her 41% OLCV score in 2021, Johnson is also a frightening prospect. Given the millions of dollars streaming in to pay for Johnson’s advertisements, Oregon voters must understand the facts.
First, look at Tina Kotek’s strong record on the environment. As House Speaker, she led the Oregon Legislature in passing laws to: ban offshore fossil fuel drilling, enact a statewide moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, transition Oregon completely off dirty coal-fired power by 2030, and hold polluters accountable by allowing State regulators to refuse permits to chronic violators of environmental regulations. Kotek also led the passing of the Oregon Environmental Protection Act, ensuring access to clean air and water. When Big Oil attacked the Clean Fuels Program to reduce toxic air pollution, she defended it. Keep in mind: the shift to clean energy brings new job opportunities. Tina is consistently working to take on the climate crisis and put Oregon on a path to a sustainable economic and environmental future.
Betsy Johnson? Not so much. As a state legislator, she supported bills to undermine wetlands protection and voted NO to hold producers of plastic packaging responsible for the costs of recycling plastic waste. She voted: NO on the Clean Fuels Program, NO to bills that would develop Oregon’s renewable energy industries, NO to electric vehicles charging stations, and NO to developing Oregon’s biodiesel industry. Johnson sided with polluters, the logging industry, and climate change deniers, rather than the people of her rural district who would benefit from a transition to renewable energy and protection from threats to health, natural resources, the economy, and ways of life, caused by extreme weather events.
Why does Johnson work to kill any legislation to address the climate crisis and sustain forests? Because she is in polluters’ pockets. A look at the Oregon Secretary of State Office Campaign Finance section reveals notable donors. Oil and gas conglomerate Global Partners, which owns a subsidiary with a terminal in Oregon, is one of her largest early donors. She enthusiastically associates herself with, and accepts funding from, Timber Unity. She was funded by the infamous Koch Brothers, Weyerhaeuser, other fossil fuel and logging corporations, and individuals representing real estate and private equity investors. Expect a “you-scratch-my back-I’ll-scratch-yours” relationship between corporate executives and the Governor’s office if Betsy gets elected. The rest of us, our forests, water, wildlife, and landscapes would be toast.
We need a leader we can trust to minimize threats to Oregon’s natural resources and Oregonian’s livelihoods — someone who is looking decades ahead for the people who live here, not at Wall Street’s next quarterly report for those who financed a campaign. Tina is the only candidate fighting for a sustainable future for Oregon and future Oregonians. The other candidates would happily enable those who would over-exploit Oregon’s resources. Our vote is a vote for Oregon’s future. Our choice is clear – Vote for Tina Kotek.
Monica Tomosy, now retired, served as a natural resource program manager in the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service. She lives in Sisters.
