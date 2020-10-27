The Bulletin’s endorsement in the Deschutes County commissioner race stated that there would be many good reasons people should vote for me, Phil Henderson. They noted I did exactly what they wanted to see from me in my four years in office. In other words, I kept the promises I made.
That is rare in government. I believe The Bulletin was wrong to endorse Phil Chang. Chang can’t do what I’ve done, and he won’t. I didn’t just question county staff when our 911 radio system failed; I got into the middle of the problem and directly challenged numerous people, like our contractor and subcontractor, to find the problems and fix them. Had we as a commission not acted, the county would be less safe and it would have jeopardized officers and residents’ lives.
Chang, who is a lifetime government employee, will not challenge county leadership like I have. He will be a “rubber stamp” commissioner, like my predecessor. Oftentimes we don’t need “collaborators.” We need leadership.
It wasn’t a simple matter to successfully lead the effort to cut our county property tax rates twice. Oregon is unique in that every year our county property tax rates go up 3% no matter what. In 10 years, you’re paying 30% more on county property tax rates than when you first bought your home. I led the rollback of that increase by 1½ years — putting $1.5 million back into private pockets every year. No other government entity in Deschutes County can say the same. Phil Chang, when asked in a debate if he would reduce taxes further, said “no” he would not reduce taxes. Look at your property tax statement. Is that what you want? More taxes?
With regard to another point made in the editorial, the County Commission did not oppose mental health experts in schools to help our children. We opposed a budget proposal for FY 2021 for $170,000 growing to $230,000 over three years with unclear planning. It’s a lot of money. The budget committee agreed to table this proposal because 1) we already have experts who help our kids, 2) no one was present at the budget meetings to support the proposal and explain it, and 3) most importantly, in March we had entered what some people believed could be the worst recession since the 1930’s. It was not a smart time to start this new program. We said we will revisit this proposal when the direction of the economy is more clear.
Phil Chang worked on the Deschutes Forest Collaborative and touts his experience getting differing groups to the table to work on forest management. Chang says he did a great job and has attacked the current county commissioners for not doing enough to manage our forests. We also work with the Deschutes Forest Collaborative, of which I am currently a member. The county has added an extra forester whose primary job is to work on forest management at the urban-rural wildfire interface and create more Firewise communities. We have doubled the number of fire-free days.
On the other hand, Chang worked most recently for U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley for three years (2014-17) and two years at the Oregon Department of Forestry. Yet we still have these fires. Chang cannot simultaneously claim he helped manage our forests well and also claim they have been managed poorly. It’s one or the other.
I have been an effective leader these past four years. Whether it be that I helped Bend and ODOT secure $60 million from the federal government to improve roads in the north end of Bend, helped the effort to plan and donate land for Veterans Village in Bend, led efforts to create affordable homes in Skyline Village in Redmond or helped complete the construction and wisely fund the Mental Health Stabilization Center, I have shown a solid plan for the future. Vote Henderson.
