I can attest from my experience serving as a sheriff’s deputy, police officer and most recently as chief of police, it’s challenging to meet the public safety needs of our county, being the 52nd fastest growing county in the United States, which includes the second fastest growing metropolitan area in the nation.
To meet these challenges, we need police leaders who support change, fiscal responsibility, increased transparency and accountability. They need to be fair and equitable in all matters, focus on the health of their workforce, modernize policies, use technology and partnerships to effectively use of tax dollars and lead by example.
What is encouraging, our Sheriff’s Department is staffed by some of the best and most committed deputies, field force leaders and staff leaders in Oregon and has continued its long history of deploying an outstanding search and rescue team. All these members need is progressive leadership who commits to leading by example.
We have seen an unprecedented number of civil suits, complaints from female staff and veterans working at our sheriff’s office and to many unnecessary deaths in our jail. Nearly all these complaints and lawsuits can be linked to a failure in culture, outdated leadership or poor policies. Twenty-first century model police policies are the key to reducing claims. The same model policies have been adopted by all law enforcement agencies in Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties, with the exception of our Sheriff’s office. Outdated policies can be seen as contributing factors in the two recent vehicle crashes by deputies and the police chase led by Sheriff Shane Nelson, which resulted in the injury of multiple citizens, a police officer and his K9 partner.
Sheriff Nelson is now selectively choosing which media, employees, and social justice groups he will engage and recently declining to participate in a staff sponsored forum along with candidate Schaier, to allow each candidate to express their visions and plans if elected. By declining, the Sheriff missed a key opportunity for workforce engagement and morale building. Is it no wonder in a recent survey of Sheriff Department staff, in 69% of the 100 responses members reported a serious morale problem and in 65% of responses they reported they had looked for employment elsewhere?
Our Sheriff’s Department has failed to deploy a fulltime traffic enforcement team to calm and increase traffic safety and address 87 deaths from vehicle crashes, on the roadways in Deschutes County since 2015. But, they have found tax dollars to assign deputies to redundant and expensive SWAT and narcotics teams and to finance an attempt to be the only Sheriff in Oregon to purchase a helicopter, at a cost of $3.5 million dollars.
Equally concerning is Sheriff Nelson’s belief he is not subject to Deschutes County policies and his made past statement he would not enforce the lawful order by the Governor on masking. No one likes wearing masks, but as a law enforcement officer our codes of conduct demand we follow lawful orders, regardless if we agree with them or not. And, it is telling no currently serving Deschutes County law enforcement leader has stepped up to endorse Sheriff Nelson’s reelection.
Shane Nelson is a good person, who has served our community in and out of uniform. In fact, I wrote a letter supporting his appointment to Sheriff in 2015, with the understanding the tax dollar saving regional partnerships would continue and there would be modernization within our Sheriff’s Department, sadly, the opposite has occurred in both cases and he has failed to display the leadership we need in these challenging times.
If as a tax payer you are seeking modernization of our sheriff’s department, a reduction in civil suits, respect for our deputies who are veterans, increased transparency and accountability, a secure working environment for females, focused use of tax dollars on true priorities and livability issues, and leadership that agrees to follow the policies, you have but one choice, Scott Schaier for Sheriff of Deschutes County.
