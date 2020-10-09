If you are voting for Donald or Joe, you have seriously lost your mind.
Now that I have your attention, let me make a few points.
These opinions are mine and mine alone. I am supposed to be asking for your vote with this candidate editorial. Instead, I am going to ask you to consider your role in the success, and the failure, of your government.
As a businessperson. A father. A neighbor. As a leader.
Decisions must be made rationally. With integrity. But paramount, with loyalty. Among others, I defend our First and Second amendments. Most important, I serve the residents , business people and homeless of Bend.
When we see a picture of our Bend Police standing feet away from visiting federal agents, and among hundreds of protesting neighbors, we have to wonder. Who do our Bend Police serve? Whose back do they cover?
We are a nation of laws, and we are a city of neighbors.
The fact is, Oregon is a sanctuary state, and Deschutes County is a sanctuary county. So, buck it up. We shall love our neighbors, says our Lord.
We all have human rights. We all require dignity.
In Bend, the Feds were the lawbreakers a couple months ago. We do not welcome the prison buses they brought to our city to apprehend two bread-winning, tax-paying, family men on their way home from work. This is not loving our neighbors.
I am loyal to Bend. As a Bend City Councilor, I would stand tall to represent our city against outside interests. Our Bend City Council is nonpartisan for a reason.
Across these United States today, two major special interests are trying to buy up our city councils
: the real estate industry
and the Democratic Party.
In Bend, the real estate industry has purchased three of our 2020 City Council candidates. In Bend, the Democratic Party has purchased four of our 2020 City Council candidates.
Our Bend City Council is nonpartisan for a reason. We need to know that our City Council, and our police, who work directly for our City Council, have our backs.
We need to know that, at least one councilor in seven, will rock the boat when everyone else is going along with what their special interest is telling them.
I am Rondo: community volunteer and activist, U.S. Navy veteran and 30-year resident of Bend. We are neighbors.
No other City Council candidate has my record of volunteering. I have literally given my blood — 12 gallons. I have spent thousands of hours volunteering in our community. Thousands of hours attending city and county meetings. Thousands of hours on our Peace Corner speaking out on important issues. I have served on several nonprofit boards. I served on the Libertarian Party of Oregon Board.
We fought to save Troy Field from development. If we had not prevailed, we would have another large hotel invading our neighborhood space.
Through five years of prosperity, we have fought for a cold shelter in Bend and, so far, have failed. We can end homelessness and solve homelessness issues if we want! Create an economy where growth benefits us all. Be a net-zero -energy city. Create green jobs. I am a local activist. That means I am always trying to make our home a better place for our children. I do not play for the blue team or the red team.
No political party is helping me get elected. NO PARTY OWNS RONDO.
Again, I am going to ask you to consider your role in the success,
and the failure, of your government.
1. Stop voting for special interests trying to buy our City Council.
2. Get out and volunteer in your community.
Thank you for your consideration,
Rondo
Love wins.
