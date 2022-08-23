Guest Column
From the perspective of a physician and a business owner, having seen the devastating effects of the pandemic and the associated fallout on the healthcare system in Deschutes County, I am enthusiastically supporting Oliver Tatom to bring change and lead the path to recovery as our next county commissioner.

Oliver is just what we need for our county – a paramedic turned registered nurse who understands what it takes to run an effective health department and support our first responders. And as a clinic manager he brings a perspective that will better support our business community because he understands the challenges we face hiring employees, including the lack of childcare and the high cost of housing.

Dr. Aaron Askew is an orthopedic surgeon in Bend.

