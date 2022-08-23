From the perspective of a physician and a business owner, having seen the devastating effects of the pandemic and the associated fallout on the healthcare system in Deschutes County, I am enthusiastically supporting Oliver Tatom to bring change and lead the path to recovery as our next county commissioner.
Oliver is just what we need for our county – a paramedic turned registered nurse who understands what it takes to run an effective health department and support our first responders. And as a clinic manager he brings a perspective that will better support our business community because he understands the challenges we face hiring employees, including the lack of childcare and the high cost of housing.
I feel the pandemic was mismanaged by the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. For example, Tony DeBone and Patti Adair refused to follow the advice of our public health director, Dr. George Conway, to recommend masks in the face of the Delta variant, even though the science is clear that universal masking reduces transmission. Because the virus overloaded our health system, we had to once again delay much needed surgeries, hurting patients and the financial standing of our hospitals. Moreover, many healthcare providers burned out and left the field.
I grew up in Bend and I’ve been an orthopedic surgeon and business owner here for more than 20 years. I know first-hand that the labor challenges have never been more acute. We have lost many nurses, medical assistants, and physicians and we are now struggling to recruit clinical staff at every level, including entry level positions, but the progress is slow.
Oliver‘s management experience gives him the knowledge to make much-needed changes to overcome the staffing shortages. For example, in his work as a board member of COCC he has been a champion for childcare there, and he serves on the Central Oregon Early Learning Leadership Council. More support from the county on childcare could go a long way toward bringing people – particularly young parents – back into the workforce.
We are also having trouble recruiting and retaining staff due to the high cost of housing in Central Oregon. Oliver has demonstrated an understanding of the affordable housing issue and will thoughtfully address the crisis. His opponent, on the other hand, showed his insensitivity when he recently voted against the sale of County land for 190 new homes in the city of La Pine. This was land transferred to the county from the Bureau of Land Management for the express purpose of creating more housing, and funds from its sale go to the South Deschutes County Groundwater Protection Fund. Fortunately, he was outvoted on that decision by the two other commissioners.
I know that homelessness is a complex issue, with both mental health and housing playing a role. On this front, Oliver possesses the ideal combination – experience as a clinician and a manager. The comments made from his opponent on this issue show both his lack of insight into the problem and his failure to develop solutions despite having nearly 12 years to do so. I’m not inclined to give him four more years to do nothing.
The bottom line is this: It’s time for a change on the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners and Oliver is the change agent we need. I urge you to join me in supporting him in November.
