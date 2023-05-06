As many Central Oregon residents know, Elizabeth Justema (my mother) is running for Zone 7 of the Bend-La Pine Schools Board. I write this, not because my mom asked me to, but because I find it essential to brag on her behalf, as she would never do it herself.
My mom is an incredible person and a perfect candidate for the school board, and it is important that I tell you why. In case you haven’t read any of her bio, you should know that she was a teacher at Summit High School for many years and is also a parent to my sister and I, who were enrolled in the Bend-La Pine Schools District ourselves. If this unique teacher-parent relationship isn’t enough to convince you of her qualifications, let me tell you what is.
Since before I can remember, my mom has always been my biggest female role model. She practically defines the phrase hard work and puts 100% effort into all that she does, including being a parent and a teacher. As I mentioned before, I was enrolled in Bend-La Pine schooling from kindergarten through 12th grade.
What I didn’t mention is that my mom became a teacher right as I was entering the age where the pure existence of your mom is SUPER embarrassing. I have always been proud of my mom, as she has always embodied strength and perseverance to me, but the thought of going to a high school where everyone knew her was horrifying. However, in my first week of high school, I discovered that everyone loved my mom and that her finance class was a favorite among my peers. I was quickly proud once again to share a last name with her and secretly loved to hear all of the people around me talk about how cool she was. I had always known that my mom was smart and witty, but the greatest joy to me was hearing how much my mom cared for and accepted her students no matter what.
My most distinct memory is of an old friend of mine, who had an incredibly hard experience in high school, coming up to me and saying, “Your mom is teaching me to love learning again when I thought that no adults were on my side.” Thinking back on all of the conversations that I had in high school that were along these lines makes me absolutely positive that my mom would make an incredible impact on the Bend-La Pine Schools Board, just as she has done in the classroom. While I was lucky enough to find success in my schooling, my mom will always be there to advocate on the behalf of those who weren’t so lucky as me.
In addition to having a wildly impactful background in teaching, my mom also has life experience in the corporate world, the sports world and the parenting world. My sister and I really were lucky to grow up with a female role model as strong as my mom. My mother used to tell us stories right before we were going to bed, and while I usually preferred my dad’s because they contained mayhem, my older self appreciates the values of confidence, pride, and compassion that those bedtime stories instilled in me. She taught me about moral integrity while describing the world of dance; she taught me the importance of education through tales of college hardships; she taught me indirectly about feminism by describing how she held her own while working in advertising and marketing for multiple impressive companies.
I know I am no longer being subtle about my mom-brag, but I find it hard to be humble when my mom has accomplished so much.
In summary, my mom is the coolest and adding her to the school board would do nothing but bring positivity and passion to Bend-La Pine. In summary, vote Elizabeth Justema for Zone 7 of the school board!
Harper Justema lives in New York City and is the daughter of Elizabeth Justema.
