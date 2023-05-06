Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

As many Central Oregon residents know, Elizabeth Justema (my mother) is running for Zone 7 of the Bend-La Pine Schools Board. I write this, not because my mom asked me to, but because I find it essential to brag on her behalf, as she would never do it herself.

My mom is an incredible person and a perfect candidate for the school board, and it is important that I tell you why. In case you haven’t read any of her bio, you should know that she was a teacher at Summit High School for many years and is also a parent to my sister and I, who were enrolled in the Bend-La Pine Schools District ourselves. If this unique teacher-parent relationship isn’t enough to convince you of her qualifications, let me tell you what is.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Harper Justema lives in New York City and is the daughter of Elizabeth Justema.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.