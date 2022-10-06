Jamie McLeod-Skinner is a person who has the know how and passion to get things done. She has a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a Master’s degree in Regional Planning and a law degree with a focus on Natural Resources Law. As a young engineer, she worked to repair schools and hospitals and improve water systems in Bosnia and Kosovo. When she came home, she worked in city and regional planning and served on a city council. She was a leader in achieving organizational change, mediating community disputes and helping to develop affordable housing. More recently, she served as the interim city manager of Talent, helping that community rebuild after the fires of 2020.
Jamie is very supportive of law enforcement with quality policing; she helped secure funding to increase the police force in Talent, including providing 24/7 patrols! At the same time, she is for improving mental health services which are needed to help decrease crime. She has the endorsement of former Bend Chief of Police, Jim Porter.
Jamie is for common sense gun legislation: red flag laws, safe storage, universal background checks and the banning of ghost guns. She grew up hunting, and has no desire to take any law-abiding citizen’s guns. I’ve talked with many gun owners who are all for these very practical and safe limits on guns. No one, republican or democrat wants to see a life taken by suicide, homicide or accident when it could have been prevented! How many children have died due to unsafe storage of guns? How many deaths by suicide have happened due to lack of red flag laws that prevent a mentally unstable person from having a gun? There are so many examples of deaths that could have been prevented by some common-sense gun laws.
Jamie sees the need and has practical ideas for improving education. She currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Jefferson County Educational Service District, and is the stepmother of 4 children — she sees close up and personal what is working and what needs improvement in education. Her ideas include improving and expanding pre-kindergarten education, which have been shown to improve long term student sucess. We must provide quality education to our kids if we want this country to prosper!
Jamie is passionate about making high quality health care affordable and accessible for all of us. As a health care provider, I personally see how insurance companies and drug companies drive up the cost of care in the name of increasing their profits. Jamie would work with others in congress to take on these companies and make them accountable.
Jamie believes in a person’s right to choose what happens to their body. She believes that abortion care is health care. Laws to limit abortion take away a person’s right to privacy and autonomy, and in many cases can endanger a person’s health. It is not your, my or the government’s place to tell any person what health care they can or cannot have.
Jamie, unlike her opponent, does not take money from corporate special interests because she wants to work for the people—you and I. She was able to beat her opponent in the primary, in spite of being outspent with PAC money. I think that many of us recognize the importance of legislators who are free to listen to their constituents and not beholden to big corporations. There are very few people in our congress who do not have their hands tied by big donors. We the people need to take back government; we can only do that by electing independent lawmakers like Jamie.
