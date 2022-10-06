Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Jamie McLeod-Skinner is a person who has the know how and passion to get things done. She has a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a Master’s degree in Regional Planning and a law degree with a focus on Natural Resources Law. As a young engineer, she worked to repair schools and hospitals and improve water systems in Bosnia and Kosovo. When she came home, she worked in city and regional planning and served on a city council. She was a leader in achieving organizational change, mediating community disputes and helping to develop affordable housing. More recently, she served as the interim city manager of Talent, helping that community rebuild after the fires of 2020.

Jamie is very supportive of law enforcement with quality policing; she helped secure funding to increase the police force in Talent, including providing 24/7 patrols! At the same time, she is for improving mental health services which are needed to help decrease crime. She has the endorsement of former Bend Chief of Police, Jim Porter.

Lori S. Brizee lives in Bend.

