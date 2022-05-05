When we turn on our televisions and check our mail, it’s easy to be bombarded by advertising for Kurt Schrader’s campaign for Congressional District 5. The immensity of all this expensive advertising stirs suspicions in me concerning the source of this extravagance. Let the truth be revealed.
How much stock does he hold in the pharmaceutical industry? It’s well over $100,000; possibly closer to $200,000. How well does this bode for his commitment to “lowering the cost of prescription drugs” as he professes? He blocked Biden’s Build Back Better plan until after the provision for reducing prescription drug costs was changed so only a few drugs could be negotiated and with lower discounts. His ads on drug prices are attempts to deceive.
How about our rights to reproductive freedom? Kurt claims he has a 100% record from Planned Parenthood, but at a closer look, he voted against expanding access to reproductive services for low-income women during the pandemic. This change would impact both urban and rural communities, including the nine Tribes within Oregon, as only women with access to enough money would have the abortion option. On the other hand, Jamie McLeod Skinner has actually “walked the talk.” She linked arms to prevent aggressors from blocking women from seeking access to reproductive health and abortion services. She also helped Planned Parenthood ensure Eastern Oregon would not be left out of access to reproductive and abortion services. Jamie is our candidate.
And climate change, management of public lands, protecting natural resources? Kurt Schrader’s voting record on climate issues pales by comparison to the stance that Jamie has committed herself to. Check out his record of donors who are footing the bill for his campaign: beyond pharmaceutical companies, oil and gas companies and PACs provide enormous contributions to Schrader’s campaign. Kurt Schrader voted to open federal lands to logging. If Kurt had his way, clear-cutting would rob our state of expansive and majestic forests and the animals that live there. The League of Conservation voters’ rates Schrader so poorly, he is in the bottom four among the Democrats in the House and the lowest-rated Oregon Democratic Congressional Representative.
In contrast, Jamie refuses all corporate political action campaign funding. She is genuine and sincerely cares about the future of our incredible state. Jamie has a background in water science and management, environmental law, and decades of experience working on natural resources issues. She led wildfire recovery efforts in the City of Talent last year, providing tangible results for those families, including farmworkers and seniors living on fixed incomes, who were impacted by the fires, and successfully pushing federal agencies to do more, securing millions of dollars in aid and housing.
Jamie is running a true grassroots campaign. In her 2018 campaign for Congress Jamie met Oregonians from all walks of life, listened to their stories, and so understands their priorities. We know who she is fighting for: us. In Congress she’ll be our voice for democracy, climate action, and stronger ethics rules, and will always put the priorities of hardworking Oregonians first: affordable health care, housing and childcare; supporting unions and hardworking Oregonians; fighting for seniors by lowering all prescription drug prices. Looking at Schrader’s voting record, political donations, stock portfolio, and now deceptive ads, we see he cannot be trusted. I remember what my Dad always told me: If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.