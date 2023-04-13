Overcoming financial hardship. Being the first in their family to earn a degree. Making a long commute to work on campus and build community. Establishing strong relationships with faculty. Serving as a mentor to other students. Supporting family members as they pursue their goals. Working full time. Participating in clubs. Earning scholarships.
The list went on as faculty introduced COCC’s 2023 All-Oregon Academic Team at April’s board meeting. The four student honorees demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. I commend these students for their achievements, dedication and commitment to changing their lives and the lives of those around them. They represent the power of a community college education.
With a strong background in Oregon public higher education, I know well the valuable role community colleges play in jumpstarting opportunity. They are a catalyst for interrupting generational poverty, fueling a strong workforce, and filling society with critical thinkers and changemakers.
That’s why I’m running for a seat on the COCC board. The college creates essential access to higher education. It captures human potential that may go unrealized. It develops students toward future educational opportunities or skilled trade professions in a wide variety of disciplines. For the All-Oregon Academic Team, it’s psychology, aviation, massage therapy and graphic design.
COCC also plays a valuable role in the broader community, through both its continuing education programs and important events like some taking place this spring: the Chandler Lecture Series, Latinx Fiesta Celebración and workshops with Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani.
As a member of the COCC board of directors, I will support the board’s continued commitment to improving this beautiful place we call home. I will be a voice for innovation, collaboration and responsiveness to meet the current and anticipated needs of students, the college, employers and everyone in our community.
The following priorities — each of which I have personal experience with — will inform my decision-making on the board and contributions toward shared governance.
Access and student success: Core to COCC’s mission, I’ll work hard for policies that reduce barriers to access, create equitable opportunity and ensure responsible budgeting to keep COCC affordable.
Workforce readiness: I’ll advocate for programs, curriculum and resources that meet the needs of our community and keep COCC at the leading edge of preparing students for tomorrow’s workforce today.
Community partnership: I’ll push for strong collaboration with employers to give them a diverse pipeline for skilled talent, and to ensure students secure well-paying jobs in key areas like health care and manufacturing.
Faculty and staff well being: To help bolster recruitment and retention, I’ll promote a supportive workplace that fosters effective instruction and compensation that matches increased cost of living.
I understand how educational institutions function, how decisions are made, and how those decisions impact constituents. I spent eight years at Portland State University as a senior administrator and instructor. Now, working in PK-12 at Cascades Academy, I’m in touch with today’s younger students and the evolving education landscape.
And that landscape is increasingly challenging. State funding can be unpredictable. The perceived value of higher education is shifting. Enrollment is trending down. In this difficult environment, my marketing and communications perspective, along with my understanding of the issues, can help me make important contributions to the COCC board.
I pledge to listen to learn, stay curious, think big, participate in civil discourse and advocate for all those I serve.
I’ll advance COCC’s mission in the name of student success and community vitality, and I hope I can count on your vote this May.
Erin Merz is a candidate for the Central Oregon Community College board of directors, Zone 5.
