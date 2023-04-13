Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Overcoming financial hardship. Being the first in their family to earn a degree. Making a long commute to work on campus and build community. Establishing strong relationships with faculty. Serving as a mentor to other students. Supporting family members as they pursue their goals. Working full time. Participating in clubs. Earning scholarships.

The list went on as faculty introduced COCC’s 2023 All-Oregon Academic Team at April’s board meeting. The four student honorees demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. I commend these students for their achievements, dedication and commitment to changing their lives and the lives of those around them. They represent the power of a community college education.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Erin Merz is a candidate for the Central Oregon Community College board of directors, Zone 5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.