“All men are created equal.” This is humanity’s most important political idea. Democracy is how we implement this equality. “One man one vote” makes the ballot box the one place where we can each be truly equal.
Our democracy has and has had many flaws and has been assaulted both internally and from afar. However it has endured and continues to bend the curve of history toward that profound democratic ideal, “All men are created equal.”
The most obvious flaws in our democratic system were the original denial of voting rights to women and slaves based on the biases and compromises of our forefathers. Both flaws have been theoretically eliminated, though a strong penumbra of these biases, most obviously around slavery’s progeny racism, remain today as evidenced by continuing voter suppression efforts.
It was through democratic processes that women gained the right to vote just a mere 100 years ago, after an intense struggle of over 50 years. Democracy worked.
However, democracy failed the struggle of slaves to gain their equality. This led to civil war which exacted a terrible toll in blood and treasure before enslaved humans were legally freed.
Once again we find our democracy under assault. It is assaulted internally by those so eager for power that they are willing to win the election game through gerrymandering, big money and voter suppression.
They make our elections a little like a football game where their side’s goal line is only 40 yards from midfield, the referees in their backfield are blindfolded so as not to see illegal holding or motion and the other team only gets to field 10 players.
These tactics pervert our elections into gotcha contests of trickery and deception when they should simply and honestly just be a measure of the majority will.
In the short run, this internal threat has allowed power to go to a person or party who did not win the support of the majority of Americans, which has happened in two of our last five presidential elections.
The greater threat is that this cheap view of democratic principles is intentionally intended to or will just by the cynicism it breeds dilute our and the world’s belief in that wholly American ideal, that “all men are created equal.”
Then where would we go without this guiding political North Star? How about “might makes right,” how does that sound?
Now our democracy faces a new challenge, an invisible and deadly virus which demands a unified effort.
This external threat presents us with an all hands on deck moment and a test for our democracy.
My cousin, a schoolboy during World War II, told me how he and his classmates would peel aluminum foil off of their chewing gum wrappers to be collected at school and recycled for war material.
We again need a bottom -to -top effort built around agreed upon goals, like defeating dictatorships.
As people we are doing well, by helping our neighbors and being “our brother’s keeper.”
However our total effort seems unnecessarily ad hoc, provocative and inefficient, in part resulting in the United States being number one in disease and deaths.
I believe that our democracy can again coalesce around a unified effort to defeat and move beyond this current threat to our world and our neighborhoods.
Soon our democracy will again be tested as we will have an election in the middle of this scary and lethal crisis.
We all need to vote and by a clear democratic expression of the majority select leaders who can take us forward beyond this threat and our fears.
Vote for democracy!
If we have a record setting turnout resulting in a majority selecting our next leaders, we will defeat this virus and emerge from its grip ready to rebuild our economy, strengthen our democracy, and address the fissures it has exposed at home and around the planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.