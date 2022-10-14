Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Deschutes County collects revenues of over $650 million a year, and that money must be managed by an experienced financial professional, a term that aptly describes Bill Kuhn. As an expert in commercial lending and banking, and someone I have worked with closely, I feel he is uniquely qualified to perform the duties of the office of the treasurer.

This office collects our taxes and other funds, and then has responsibility for management of cash, all banking relationships and the investment of county funds. The work requires a leader with significant financial expertise and a clear understanding of our community’s priorities and needs.

Wayne Lowry is the former Deschutes County CFO and treasurer.

