Deschutes County collects revenues of over $650 million a year, and that money must be managed by an experienced financial professional, a term that aptly describes Bill Kuhn. As an expert in commercial lending and banking, and someone I have worked with closely, I feel he is uniquely qualified to perform the duties of the office of the treasurer.
This office collects our taxes and other funds, and then has responsibility for management of cash, all banking relationships and the investment of county funds. The work requires a leader with significant financial expertise and a clear understanding of our community’s priorities and needs.
A county resident for more than 30 years, Bill has served our community in a number of financial positions. He was a senior manager for Bank of the Cascades for five years, and became Bend market president for First Interstate in 2017 after its acquisition of the bank until his recent retirement. In that position, he oversaw six branches in the Bend and Sunriver area, along with a commercial banking team. He directly supported Deschutes County with its depository and lending needs, and has a detailed knowledge of the county’s finances and operations.
Bill has assisted a wide array of community stakeholders and clients in the Central Oregon area with all aspects of their financial needs. And, as First Interstate’s Bend president, he led the bank’s community relations efforts, providing financial support to numerous local nonprofits each year. Through First Interstate Bank, he has provided key financial support to OSU-Cascades, St. Charles Health System, MBSEF, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and others in support of significant capital campaigns. Bill remains an active member of the Central Oregon community, now serving on the St. Charles Foundation Board, Looking Forward Board, Deschutes County Fair and Expo Board, Envision Bend Leadership Alliance and the EDCO/Deschutes County Forgivable Loan Committee.
Personally, Bill grew up in Eastern Oregon, graduating from OSU with a degree in finance and economics. He lives with his wife and daughter east of Bend on a small ranching operation and continues to be involved in the family ranch near John Day. I know Bill has a great respect for nature, and for our natural environment. I also know we can trust him to provide fiscally responsible management and appropriate stewardship of our public funds, and to manage the office of the treasurer with skill and integrity. Please join me in voting for Bill Kuhn as county treasurer in the upcoming election.
Wayne Lowry is the former Deschutes County CFO and treasurer.
